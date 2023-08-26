Robert Griffin III lashed at our Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers after Trey Lance was traded to the Cowboys. San Francisco took the soon-to-be Dallas quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft as the third overall pick. To move up to that position, they gave away three first-round picks and one third-round pick to the Miami Dolphins.

As per latest reports, the San Francisco 49ers are giving away Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick, meaning that the compensation they are getting is not even the same as the lowest pick they had initially traded away. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, therefore, characterized it as the worst draft day move of all time.

He went on to say that head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch would have been fired under such circumstances normally, but the reason they were not is because they lucked out with their selection of Brock Purdy. He posted his thoughts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Unsure about a trade offer? Make winning decisions with Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

Robert Griffin III also believes that Trey Lance trade shows Dallas Cowboys serious about winning championships

Robert Griffin III further continued by saying that this trade also shows that Jerry Jones is serious about winning another Super Bowl. He believes that the owner does not care about the questions that will come his way. Some will question whether this is a distraction entering into the season and others will ask if Dak Prescott is being undermined.

After two continuous seasons of losing to the San Francisco 49ers, the very team they are now trading with to bring in Trey Lance, due to average quarterback play by Dak Precott, he is throwing his chips in the win-now basket.

Expand Tweet

Missed opportunities shows depth of Kyle Shanahan's mistake in choosing Trey Lance

Kyle Shanahan is a great coach and there is no doubt that he has done well with the San Francisco 49ers. He has reached consecutive NFC Championship game in the past two seasons. He has also taken them to a Super Bowl appearance, with Jimmy Garoppolo as their quarterback, even though they did not win it.

However, where Robert Griffin III is right is in the value of the picks they gave up to Miami, which shows how badly the 49ers miscalculated. The Dolphins have converted the four picks into Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb and Channing Tindall.

Expand Tweet

But with Brock Purdy, Kyle Shanahan gets to move on and do what he does best: coaching a team on the field. Who knows, if Trey Lance had remained fit last season, maybe their previous decision too would have been vindicated.

Poll : #6) Who is the only player to be named both the NFL MVP and the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in the same season as a defensive player? (#5 Ans - Buffalo Bills) Lawrence Taylor Reggie White J.J. Watt Ray Lewis 348 votes