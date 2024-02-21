Sean Payton benched Russell Wilson after Week 16's loss to the New England Patriots. Ever since then, there have been speculations about the quarterback's exit from Denver and he is expected to leave the franchise this offseason.

Ahead of his impending exit from the Denver Broncos, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III called out Wilson's critics. He asked them to respect the Super Bowl-winning quarterback as he is coming off a pretty good season.

Griffin said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Stop with the Russell Wilson slander. I have never heard anyone question the leadership, ability to be a starter or even be in the NFL of a Super Bowl-winning QB coming off these numbers before: 26 TDs-8 ints, 66.4 completion %, 98.0 passer rating. PUT SOME RESPECT ON HIS NAME."

Griffin's comments came after some people floated the possibility of Russell Wilson serving as a backup quarterback to Aaron Rodgers in 2024.

This past season the Broncos quarterback threw for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 15 games with a passer rating of 98.0. He bounced back from a tough first season in Denver, but apparently, Sean Payton wants a younger quarterback on the team. It makes sense as he wasn't the head coach when the franchise acquired Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks.

Expand Tweet

Russell Wilson could be the Steelers quarterback next season

Russell Wilson: Denver Broncos vs Houston Texans

With the Atlanta Falcons emerging as the favorites to land Justin Fields, the Pittsburgh Steelers are being viewed as the most likely destination for Russell Wilson.

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocinco recently told Shannon Sharpe that as per his sources, Wilson will be playing for the Steelers next season.

The Steelers are definitely in the market for a new quarterback, and a move for Wilson will make sense for them. With Mike Tomlin as the head coach, the 35-year-old quarterback can certainly play quality football and be an improvement over Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph.

The Steelers finished last season with a record of 10-7 and made the playoffs. Pickett, who suffered an injury was eventually replaced by Rudolph but the team eventually lost to the Buffalo Bills in the Wildcard Round.

The AFC North is stacked and the Steelers need a good quarterback to contend in a division that has Joe Burrow, Deshaun Watson, and Lamar Jackson. Hopefully, Wilson will be able to redeem himself with the Steelers next season.

Expand Tweet