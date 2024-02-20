Robert Griffin III on Derrick Henry's free agency: "There's only one place for him to go"

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III believes there is a perfect fit for running back Derrick Henry in free agency. Henry has been with the Tennessee Titans since 2016 but played out his contract this season and will hit free agency on March 13.

With Henry on the open market, plenty of teams will be interested in him, and Griffin III thinks the Baltimore Ravens are a perfect landing spot for him. He took to X:

"Derrick Henry plays with physicality, is relentless in his preparation and has a clear passion to get over the hump to play for a championship. There is only one place for him to go. Derrick Henry should be a Baltimore Raven because he already Plays like a Raven."

On paper, Henry to the Ravens makes a lot of sense as Baltimore has J.K. Dobbins as their starting running back but he has had season-ending injuries in back-to-back years.

With that, the Ravens may decide to go in a different direction and perhaps follow Griffin III's advice and sign Henry next month.

Derrick Henry 'not stressing' about free agency

Derrick Henry's contract status was a topic of discussion all season long and after the year, the running back says he wasn't worried about what may happen in free agency.

However, speaking at the Pro Bowl, Henry admitted playing for the same organization for their entire career would be special.

"Any player would want to play for the organization they started with their whole career," Henry told reporters. "I think that's a very unique and special situation, for that to be able happen.

"The whole (coaching) change, I don't know all the details or what they're thinking, or the plan for the team, or how they want to move forward as an organization. So we'll have to see what happens, and I'll leave it up to God.

"I'm not stressing. I am just enjoying every single moment, and whenever it is time to make a decision, we'll do that. But right now I am just having fun, and enjoying life right now."

Last year, Henry rushed for 1,167 yards and found the endzone 12 times on the ground while adding 214 receiving yards. The Titans running back has rushed for over 1,000 yards in five of the last six seasons and even at 30 years old, he still is performing at a high level.

Currently, it's uncertain what the market for Henry might look like but several teams will likely be interested in him.