The Miami Dolphins are easily the best team in the AFC East right, going unbeaten in three games.

But none of their wins has come bigger than last week, where they destroyed the Denver Broncos 70-20. It got registered as the most scored by a team in a single game since 1966.

In that game, Tua Tagovailoa was simply unstoppable, throwing four touchdowns, mainly to running backs Raheem Mostert and rookie De'Von Achane, who also obliterated the Broncos' front seven for five rushing touchdowns between them. And according to a former quarterback, their current head coach is the reason for this success.

Robert Griffin III believes Mike McDaniel's predecessor Brian Flores held back Tua Tagovailoa

Between 2019 and 2021, Brian Flores was the man in charge of the Miami Dolphins. Under him, the team had back-to-back winning seasons, but not enough to return to the playoffs. After the 2021 season, he was replaced by Mike McDaniel.

During the offseason, the Dolphins surprised fans by trading for highly-accomplished wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Despite a middling campaign, they returned to the playoffs'. On his Thursday podcast RG3 and The Ones, Robert Griffin III said that McDaniel, not Hill, was the real reason for that success.

"What did the Dolphins do for Tua?" said Griffin. "They brought in Tyreek Hill, they already had Jaylen Waddle, they drafted Devon Achane. For Miami to do all of those things and bring in Vic Fangio as the defensive coordinator, to bring in the unbelievable offensive mind that Mike McDaniel is. What Mike did the most, was he empowered Tua."

Griffin added:

"This is something not a lot of people would talk about with Brian Flores because he was such a defensive minded HC, he never truly empowered his QB to be his true self. For Tua, the biggest thing did wasn't bringing in Tyreek Hill; it was Mike McDaniel creating an environment where not only could he be confident, but he could lead."

Could Dolphins maintain AFC East dominance against Josh Allen's Bills?

The Miami Dolphins' next assignment, however, is one of the harder ones: the Buffalo Bills, whose starter Josh Allen is 9-2 against them.

After shockingly losing 16-22 at the New York Jets to open the season, the reigning AFC East champions have been dominant, not allowing more than 10 points against the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders. Allen, in particular has been prolific in those two wins, throwing four touchdowns against just one interception combined.

While his primary Stefon Diggs, did not find the endzone in either game, he probably did not have to. Gabe Davis was responsible for two of said touchdowns; while sophomore Khalil Shakir and veteran tight end Dawson Knox also had one each. On the ground, Latavius Murray rushed for six twice.

But if their rout of the Broncos is any indication, it is that the Dolphins will look to match that with their own offensive core of Tagovailoa, Hill, Mostert, Achane, and Jaylen Waddle.