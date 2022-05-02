Robert Griffin III reveals who he believes was the steal of 2022 NFL Draft

One of the biggest surprises of the 2022 NFL Draft was the fall of Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean. The Bulldogs broke an NFL record with 15 players drafted overall. But Dean wasn't drafted until the 83rd pick, much later than the mock drafts pegged him.

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III covered day three of the NFL Draft broadcast. Griffin said the Philadelphia Eagles drafting Dean in the third round (the unquestioned leader of the Bulldogs defense) was the most significant value pick in the draft. Griffin said:

"When you look at Nakobe Dean, he was the best player on that Georgia defense; and he was the leader of that defense. I called him lean, mean, and he wears number 17. There were worries about his size and how he would translate to the NFL game. And I just think looking at him, if you have a problem with his size, then draft him behind Jordan Davis. Draft him and put him behind Fletcher Cox and allow him to run sideline to sideline. I think that's what Philly did, and Nakobe Dean is the steal of day two of the draft."

Griffin isn't alone in thinking the Eagles got an incredible bargain taking Dean when they did. Dean showcased electrifying speed, athleticism, and ranginess in college. He covered opposing players sideline to sideline and even notched six sacks in his junior season.

Dean's slide in the NFL Draft had nothing to do with his talent level. Medical concerns caused Dean to slip as he did until the Eagles got him in the third round.

What medical issues caused Nakobe Dean to fall in the NFL Draft?

The specific diagnosis for Dean was that he had pectoral and knee injuries. Scouts said that Dean's pec injury would require season-ending surgery. Missing an entire season is a severe threat.

But the fact that 82 draft selections chose not to take a player with as much star power as Dean is shocking.

Dean shut down talk of needing season-ending surgery. He said he's fully healthy and will be a full participant in team mini-camps.

Dean also said he doesn't know where the narrative came from that caused him to slide down NFL Draft boards.

The Eagles got a bargain on a player with as much upside as Dean. Dean joins college teammate Jordan Davis and newly-acquired wide receiver A.J. Brown as players expected to make the Eagles immediate contenders in the NFC East.

