Robert Griffin III sends 3-word message to Jordan Travis as Jets QB retires at 24 

New York Jets quarterback Jordan Travis shared an update about his career on Wednesday. The fifth-round draft pick in 2024 informed the team about his decision to retire.

The 24-year-old cited complications from a left leg injury he sustained during his final game with Florida State.

"On November 18, 2023, my life took an unexpected turn," Travis said in a post on X/Twitter. "I gave everything I had to the rehab process but despite all my efforts, my leg never responded the way we hoped. After much prayer and consultation with the doctors, medical experts and my agent, I've been medically advised to retire from the game I love so deeply."

Many people reacted to the news, including former star quarterback Robert Griffin III. The retired QB, who also spent a big chunk of his career dealing with injuries, shared a three-word message to show his support to Travis following his announcement.

"Gods got you," he wrote.

Jordan Travis started his collegiate career in 2018, joining the Louisville Cardinals before transferring to FSU after one redshirt season. He became a sensation with the Seminoles and finished his tenure with the squad as the second-highest-winning quarterback in school history with 28 wins.

After posting 8,644 passing yards, 65 touchdowns and 19 interceptions, he was selected by the Jets with the No. 171 pick in 2023. However, he couldn't make his debut with the Jets before ultimately calling time on his career before it even began.

What happened to Jordan Travis?

Jordan Travis entered the 2023 NFL draft with a serious injury. He picked it up during his final college game on Nov. 18, 2023. Travis played against North Alabama that day, putting on a show with six passing touchdowns and 200 passing yards.

He was on a terrific trajectory, finishing fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting. Travis could have even been a Day 1 or Day 2 selection if he had never gotten injured.

He rehabbed during his rookie season, hoping that it would help him return to the field. However, the dream ended and the Jets will place him on the reserve/retired list.

After the Aaron Rodgers fiasco in 2024, the Jets are set to start fresh with Justin Fields under center. Travis could have benefited from sharing touches with Fields, another player eager to bounce back and confirm he belongs in the league, but his career took a turn for the worse.

