On Sunday, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens suffered a 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. After the Ravens were down 27-19 with over three minutes left in the game, Jackson hit tight end Isaiah Likely for a 24-yard touchdown pass with 1:33 left in the game, making the score 27-25.

Looking to tie the game and potentially force it to overtime, the Ravens went for a two-point try and Jackson hit tight end Mark Andrews on the money. But as Andrews went to the ground, he dropped the ball, crushing any hope of the game going to overtime.

With Andrews dropping a crucial catch, many have been pointing him to blame for the Ravens' loss. Former Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III took to X to call Jackson's fans out who are pinning the blame on Andrews.

Griffin III tweeted:

"Lamar Jackson did not lose the Baltimore Ravens the game. Mark Andrews did not lose the Baltimore Ravens the game. The Baltimore Ravens lost the game as a team. Some of Lamar’s biggest attackers are trying to come to his defense by trashing his teammate. That’s very low."

The Ravens were unable to recover the ensuing onside kick and the Bills ran out the clock, resulting in their 27-25 win.

Lamar Jackson took accountability and pointed out that turnovers cost the Ravens last night's game

Lamar Jackson during AFC Divisional Playoffs: Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback took the blame for his part in the team's loss. While many have pointed the finger at Mark Andrews for his crucial two-point conversion drop, Jackson understands the team lost as a whole and not because of one play.

Lamar Jackson said after the loss:

"It's a team effort. He's been busting his body. Making plays happen on that field for us, came up short. Like I've been saying all season every time we've been in a situation like this, turnovers play a factor. Penalties play a factor."

Jackson added:

"Tonight, the turnovers, can't have that s---. That's why we lost the game. 'Cause as you can see, we're moving the ball wonderfully. Just hold on to the f------ ball. Sorry for my language, this s--- annoying. Tired of this s---."

The Ravens had three turnovers on offense (one interception, two fumbles lost) while Buffalo had a clean game, not turning the ball over. The Ravens outgained Buffalo in total yards, 416 to 273, but the turnovers proved too costly.

The Bills face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday in the AFC championship game while the Ravens will be at home.

