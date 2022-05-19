"LEAVE THESE KIDS ALONE!" - Robert Griffin III  urges fans to stop hating on Bronny James' prom date

Robert Griffin III took to Twitter to defend Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James. James recently shared a photo of himself with his prom date, which has been met with some criticism.

The former Washington Commanders quarterback tweeted to leave the kids alone and let the two youngsters enjoy themselves:

"LEAVE THESE KIDS ALONE! People clowning Bronny for his prom date are just miserable. Let them enjoy their day."

People clowning Bronny for his prom date are just miserable. Let them enjoy their day.

The 17-year-old, who has been making a name for himself over the last couple of months, revealed some photos from what seems to be a prom party. The two also shared a couple of captivating pictures from his Instagram stories:

The 17-year-old posing with his date in front of his ride. Source: Bronny's Instagram

Bronny posing solo in front of his ride. Source: Bronny's Instagram

His mother and LeBron’s wife, Savannah James, also showed off some extra special photos and feelings about the big day:

Even though he’s doing great for himself off the basketball court, the younger James looks to want to end up in the NBA like his dad.

LeBron James not only wants his son to make it to the league but has bluntly noted that he wishes to be teammates with him one day. The "King" is ready to do so even if that means leaving the LA Lakers.

Bronny James is a junior at Sierra Canyon School in California. He is one of the best players in his draft class, though he is likely to be a second-round draft pick in the NBA Draft at the moment.

Robert Griffin III's NFL Career

Griffin III was the second overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Commanders. In his rookie season in 2012, he won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, throwing for 3,200 yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 815 yards and seven touchdowns.

After following up his rookie season with another season of over 3,200 yards in 2013, he missed six games in the 2014 season due to a left ankle injury.

Griffin III spent the 2016 season with the Cleveland Browns, but started just five games because of a left shoulder injury. Griffin III spent the final three years of his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens before changing the football pitch for the broadcasting booth.

After a video of him sprinting a 40-yard dash went viral recently, Griffin III was rumored to have been contacted by several franchises about a comeback, though this has yet to materialize into anything more solid.

For now, the former NFL quarterback was clearly having none of the negativity towards the younger James and his prom date.

