Robert Griffin III wants Raiders to trade $140,000,000 Davante Adams and not subject WR to franchise's dysfunction

All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams was a non-factor during the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 8 Monday Night Football loss against the Detroit Lions. He had one catch out of seven targets for 11 yards. It’s his lowest output eight games into the 2023 NFL season.

After gaining 172 yards and two touchdowns in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Adams’ performances have regressed. With Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels unable to maximize his talent, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III makes a plea to the franchise.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Robert Griffin III calls for the Raiders to trade Davante Adams

After the Raiders narrowed the gap to two points, the Detroit Lions scored ten unanswered to seal a victory at home. Meanwhile, the ESPN NFL analyst tweeted after Las Vegas suffered their fifth loss in eight games:

“Raiders should do Davante Adams a solid and trade him. He deserves it. He came there to play for his favorite team, they got rid of the QB he came there to play with, and he has 1 catch tonight. Don’t subject him to anymore of this dysfunction.”

Expand Tweet

For a trade to push through, the Raiders must first listen to offers for Davante Adams. However, time isn’t on their side because they must finalize the trade before the deadline, which is on October 31, 2023, at 4 p.m. ET.

As Griffin III mentioned, Adams grew up patronizing the Raiders when they were based in Oakland during his younger years. The wideout was born and raised in Palo Alto, about a 40-minute drive from Oakland.

Likewise, Adams agreed to a trade and signed a five-year, $141.25 million contract extension because Derek Carr was their quarterback. He and Carr were teammates at Fresno State before the Green Bay Packers selected him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Their chemistry manifested as Adams finished his first season in Las Vegas with 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns. Those numbers earned him Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro nods. However, Carr is now with the New Orleans Saints.

While Adams and last year’s rushing king, Josh Jacobs, are on the same team, the Raiders generated only six regular season victories. It’s a massive drop from their 2021 campaign, wherein they finished at 10-7 to enter the playoffs under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.

Davante Adams’ stock is falling

Adams only has one 100-yard game this season. Since then, he hasn’t scored a touchdown or gone past 75 receiving yards from Weeks 4 to 8. Luckily for the Raiders, they’ve won two of those four games.

But Week 8 is a new low for Davante Adams and the Raiders. They failed to capitalize on a Marcus Peters interception touchdown and a Maxx Crosby fumble recovery. The Raiders offensive line also surrendered six sacks and nine quarterback hits on Jimmy Garoppolo.

With the trade deadline fast approaching, Adams’ fate is unsure. But if he remains with the Raiders, they will have a chance to bounce back in Week 9 when they host the New York Giants.