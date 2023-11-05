Robert Jones injury update: Latest on Dolphins RG after health scare in Week 9 vs Chiefs

The Miami Dolphins fell to the Kansas City Chiefs this morning in a game played overseas in Frankfurt, Germany, and may lose starting right guard Robert Jones for some time.

During the fourth quarter of the game, Jones injured his knee and had to be helped off the field. He never returned to the matchup.

Here is a video of Jones getting carted off of the field:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Jones was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dolphins in 2021. He's played in 24 career games while starting in eight.

Robert Jones injury update

Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As per Miami Dolphins beat reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques, there has been no update on Jones' knee injury.

Expand Tweet

It could be serious, as Jones had to be carted to the locker room. However, coach Mike McDaniel said he doesn't believe the injury is too severe.

Expand Tweet

More details and information will be provided when it is released.

Dolphins-Chiefs recap

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs

In one of the most highly anticipated games of the 2023 regular season, the Kansas City Chiefs improved to 7-2, while the Miami Dolphins fell to 6-3 as the Chiefs took a 21-14 victory on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Kansas City got off to a 21-0 halftime lead, with Patrick Mahomes throwing two touchdown passes to Rashee Rice and Jerick McKinnon. The defense scored a touchdown as Bryan Cook returned a 59-yard for a score.

The Dolphins looked to make a second-half comeback, and they almost did. Their defense was lights out and didn't allow the Chiefs to score another point.

Miami scored two third-quarter touchdowns to make it a 21-14 game with 15 minutes left of play. Tua Tagovailoa connected with Cedrick Wilson Jr. on a 31-yard touchdown pass, and Raheem Mostert scored on a 13-yard run.

On their last drive, Tagovailoa made a few costly mistakes. He underthrew Wilson on third down, and then on the next play, he fumbled the snap on fourth down as the Chiefs stopped them for the win.