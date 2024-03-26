Robert Kraft blames Calvin Ridley's girlfriend for Patriots missing out on WR in free agency

Calvin Ridley has agreed to a four-year, $92 million deal, including $50 million guaranteed, with the Tennessee Titans this off-season. However, before the signing, he was in talks with the New England Patriots.

Ridley was considered one of the finalists for wide receiver by the Patriots. However, Patriots owner Robert Kraft says Ridley's girlfriend didn't want to be in the northeast, which took them out of the running.

“It was made clear his girlfriend wanted to be in the south. … He didn’t want to be in the northeast," Kraft said via Andrew Callahan.

Despite losing out on Ridley, who could have been their top wide receiver, new head coach Jerod Mayo thinks his team is still fine.

"(I'm) obviously disappointed that Ridley went in a different direction, but, hey, we’re good,” Jerod Mayo said at the NFL owners' meetings in Florida, per Mike Giardi of the Boston Sports Journal. "I like the direction that we’re going.”

Ridley had 76 receptions for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns last season with the Jaguars.

Patriots' free agency moves amount to considerable concern, Mayo asks for 'patience'

New England signed KJ Osborn

The New England Patriots have had a quiet off-season so far.

The Patriots signed quarterback Jacoby Brissett to a one-year, $8 million contract, and he might compete for the starting job depending on what New England does in the draft. They also re-signed guard Mike Onwenu to a three-year, $57 million contract.

Arguably the biggest splash that New England made was signing wide receiver KJ Osborn to a one-year deal. Osborn recorded 540 receiving yards for three touchdowns last season.

Despite not being active in free agency, Mayo asked fans for patience, as he says he likes the direction the team is going in.

“For Patriots fans, look, I understand the frustration,” Mayo told reporters, via Boston.com. “I understand the expectation has been really built over the last 20 years."

"But at the same time, hopefully, the fans understand that we’re trying to build this the right way. And we’re trying to bring in pieces that we think are for the long term. I think there’s a combination of bringing people in for the short-term, but also you have to think long-term. That’s always the hard thing to do.

“I would just ask Patriots fans for patience. Look, once again, there will be players that hit the wire, free agents, guys that are exposed, whatever you want to say. There will be guys in the draft, there will be guys after the draft. So just sit back and kind of let us do our job going forward," he added.

New England also signed WR Jaelon Reager, LB Sione Takitaki, TE Austin Hooper, RB Antonio Gibson, OT Chukwuma Okorafor, DT Armon Watts, G Nick Leverett and S Jaylinn Hawkins. The Pats also re-signed Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry, Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings.

