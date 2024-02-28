The NFLPA's annual report card was released on Wednesday and it doesn't look great for Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots. NFL players from each team were asked about different aspects of their organization. The Patriots' players weren't shy about sharing their issues with their organization.

The Patriots received a "D" for team travel, an "F-" for the treatment of their families, an "F" for the weight room and a "D+" for the team owner. There were some satisfactory grades, however: food, nutritionist and training staff all received "B-."

Fans on X were quick to judge Robert Kraft's ownership of the team and said that he wasn't doing what was right for his players and their families.

Below are some of the comments from NFL fans on X about the New England Patriots grades:

It's unclear when this survey was taken but the Patriots' players gave a "B-" for head coach, which is perplexing as longtime head coach Bill Belichick was recently fired and Jerod Mayo was hired.

Some fans called for an ownership change for the New England Patriots. Some believe that Robert Kraft can no longer provide a healthy culture in the organization and isn't putting the player's wants and needs first.

Besides the issues the Patriots have had on the field the last few seasons, it isn't any better behind the scenes.

How long has Robert Kraft owned the New England Patriots?

Robert Kraft was a longtime fan and season ticket holder for the New England Patriots before he became the team owner.

In 1994, he purchased the New England Patriots from former team owner James Orthwein for a whopping $172 million, which at the time was the biggest sale of an NFL team ever.

In 1998, Kraft considered relocating the Patriots to Connecticut, where he might have built a new stadium but he terminated the deal and instead built a new stadium in Foxboro with Massachusetts infrastructure funding.

Construction of Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, began in 2002, in conjunction with state infrastructure funds and his personal $300 million investment.

As of 2024, Kraft has owned the Patriots for 30 years, during which time the team won six Super Bowls.