Robert Kraft influenced 'arrogant' Bill Belichick's job hunt, asked Falcons to 'not trust' former Patriots HC: Report

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly played a key role in Bill Belichick not getting a head coaching offer this offseason.

Belichick and the Patriots parted ways at the end of the 2023 season, and many thought the coach would quickly get a new job. However, Belichick was never hired this offseason, despite two interviews with the Atlanta Falcons.

According to a report from ESPN, a source said Kraft told the Falcons not to hire Belichick.

"[Kraft] found Bill to be extremely difficult and obstinate and kind of stubborn and, in the end, not worthy of his trust. And also very, very, very arrogant... I don't think they'd try to hurt Belichick. But I don't think they'd try to help him either," the source told ESPN. "They weren't going to try to sink him. He was finished as an effective head coach. Just look at his last four years in New England. A disaster ... If you're Arthur Blank, why do you want the headaches?"

Following the report, Kraft denied he ever told the Falcons not to hire Belichick.

"Robert steadfastly denies saying anything negative to Arthur Blank about Bill Belichick after Robert and Bill mutually agreed to part ways," Patriots spokesman Stacey James said. "In fact, Robert advocated for Bill to get the job."

Per the ESPN report, a Falcons spokesman "declined to comment" on whether or not Kraft told the team not to hire Belichick.

Bill Belichick is interested in three teams to coach

Although Bill Belichick did not get hired this offseason, he will likely be back on the radar for a head coaching job next year.

According to a detailed report from ESPN, Belichick is interested in potential jobs with the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

"You'll have to start over again," an ESPN source said of the Eagles' thought process. "Who would replace him? He hasn't had a good record of developing coaches. They were afraid that he'll have changed everything and every person, and [then] you'll be starting from scratch again. He didn't demand those changes, but they felt like, if we hire him, we have to give everything to him and trust how he does it."

The fit with the Cowboys is one many have talked about for quite some time, as owner/general manager Jerry Jones has admired Belichick but decided to remain with Mike McCarthy as the team's coach for the 2024 NFL season.

