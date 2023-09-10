Robert Kraft makes huge announcement of Tom Brady’s induction to Patriots Hall of Fame next year

For one moment in time, it was like the old days. Robert Kraft and Tom Brady together, celebrating the quarterback's achievements. They have done it many times, six to be precise, when they won the Super Bowl. The quarterback took a franchise that had not won a single ring in their existence to the very top of the pile among all franchises in terms of Lombardi Trophy wins. No wonder then that the owner owes a debt of gratitude to his former quarterback.

To that end, Robert Kraft had invited Tom Brady to the 2023 NFL season opener in New England as they took on the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a celebration of his career, so that the fans could thank their former player for all that he has done for them. When he left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they never got a chance to convey their love to him in such open terms.

Now, they finally had the chance. Tom Brady embraced the fans with his words as he remembered the fond times. The supporters chanted their approval. And in the midst of all of this, Robert Kraft made a piece of news that would have sent the Patriots fans scrambling to their calendar.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He announced that on 12th of June next year, Tom Brady will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, waiving any waiting period. Robert Kraft announced,

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

"For the first time ever, we will host a Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Gillette Stadium with a man who led us to six Super Bowls. We are going to hold it in this stadium. June 12, 2024. There's not enough time for me my family and all our fans to express how much we want to say thank you to you. So we look forward to joining it at that Hall of Fame ceremony on 6/12/24."

Expand Tweet

Special significance for Tom Brady and Robert Kraft with the date chosen

The reason Robert Kraft gave for inducting Tom Brady next year and not right away was they wanted to thank him properly and there was not enough time during an ongoing game. The focus needed to remain on the Philadelphia Eagles as Mac Jones and Bill Belichick tried to come from behind to win it.

However, the date means more. The quarterback wore the number 12 jersey and won six Super Bowls. So, what better than 12/6 as the date to honor him.

Expand Tweet

It was a special announcement and the date ensures no football fan will ever forget the day. The quarterback's towering achievements command that attention.