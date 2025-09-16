"Robert Kraft ruining the moment": NFL fans torch Patriots owner for interrupting Mike Vrabel's post-game speech after first win as HC

Mike Vrabel secured the first win of his tenure as New England Patriots’ coach with the 33-27 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The team's former linebacker failed to start his era on a brilliant note last week, suffering a 20-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Feeling fired up and elated about the win, Mike Vrabel was dishing out a powerful postgame speech to his players in the locker room before Patriots owner Robert Kraft came in and interrupted. Kraft stopped Vrabel in a bid to commend him for the win and hand him the match ball.

While Kraft tried to make the moment about him, a lot of fans were not impressed with the interruption while Vrabel was getting a strong message across to his players. Many continue to express displeasure with the frequent visits of the owner to the team's locker room.

Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

Jono @healemendi @Patriots Kraft needs to back off. Talk about giving the wrong message. Vrabes has to sit through that and then get his actual message across.

Anthony Capalino @ACapalino74 @Patriots Robert just ruining the moment

Soulsy @NESoulsy Someone tell Robert Kraft to stay out of the locker room. No one cares what you have to say, just enjoy the view from the box next time

Ryan Pluskis @RyanPluskis4 Please get Kraft out of the locker room. Vrabel hated that so much.

Tyler Coleman @elicoleman85 @Patriots The fact Kraft interrupted Vrabel just rubs me wrong. I don’t care if you’re the damn owner or not, show some respect for the man who’s speaking.

Brian Jalbert @BrianJalbert1 @KeaganStiefel This is precisely what Jimmy Johnson hated Jerry jones doing Coach trying to have a moment with the team to close out the week, and it’s deflated by the old man that needs the attention on him

Marlee Wierda @marleewierda @KeaganStiefel Robert Kraft: “how can I make this about me?”

Vrabel, who won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, has a lot of expectations on him in his new job. He is tasked with the responsibility of bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to the franchise after replacing Jerod Mayo. He saw a lot of positives toward that long journey with the hard-fought Week 2 win at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mike Vrabel reacts to his first New England Patriots’ win

Mike Vrabel expressed his feelings about the win on Sunday in his postgame press conference session. Feeling elated, the coach discussed how his team fought to secure the win and what they did well in the game with media members.

“I'm just excited for these guys" Vrabel said. "I'm really excited that they could fight and compete, come on the road, be in a game, get off to a good start, not be front-runners — everything that we talked about. We tried to get the drive stops sometimes. We ended the drives with scores, with touchdowns, and much better in the red zone.

“Offensively, the only thing that stopped us today was us, so there was a lot of really good keys there. Again, the penalties on special teams, there's lot to coach from, but it's going to be easier to coach from a win. We'll be able to coach them hard and make sure we're trying to fix the things that hurt us.”

Mike Vrabel’s main aim this season is to return the Patriots to the playoffs, having missed out in the last three seasons. The team finished both seasons under Jerod Mayo with a 4-13 record, the worst record for the franchise since 1992.

