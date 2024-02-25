It is not a surpise that Robert Kraft thinks Rob Gronkowski is better than Travis Kelce as a tight end, but he thinks Taylor Swift would also do better with the former New England Super Bowl champion than with the current Chiefs star. The Patriots owner recounted the time nearly a decade-and-a-half ago when the star singer was yet to break out in the way she has now.

At the time, it was Robert Kraft who convinced her that Taylor Swift had the talent to fill up their stadium when the Patriots played the Chiefs. At that time, of course, there was no inkling that she would get into a relationship with a football player who would play for one of those teams.

The New England owner remembers that date because it was held on June 5th, 2010, which also happens to be his birthday. He recollected,

"Taylor, her first stadium concert was on my birthday in 2010, June 5th. We convinced her and her family that she could sell out a stadium. So when she came to view the Chiefs play the Patriots this year at Gillette, I gave her a framed ticket from that concert June 5, 2010."

But Robert Kraft had one complaint about the whole situation saying that if she had decided to date a footballer after seeing a Patriots Chiefs game, then she should have chosen Rob Gronkowski over Travis Kelce. Keeping his tongue firmly in his cheek, he said,

"Think about it. She was like 18-19 and she's done pretty well since. Except maybe she should have been dating Gronk. He's better looking."

Robert Kraft might not approve of Taylor Swift's Travis Kelce choice over Rob Gronkowski but values her business acumen

Robert Kraft also praised Taylor Swift prior to the Grammy Awards saying that she has helped both herself and the NFL by turning up for football games and ensuring a crossover of demographics attending both events. He said,

“To be honest, there are 16 games that go on every week and Taylor is at one. I think she’s increased the fan approval for young women, which we want, but she’s been smart because she is also getting male fans to come to her music. I just think it’s the quality of the product and the parity and what the NFL presents. Our ratings this year were the highest for about seven-eight years and you look at the playoff games, it was phenomenal.”

And he is definitely not understating her effect on the NFL; each team got a more-than-$30-million bump in their salary cap, in part, because of increased viewership.