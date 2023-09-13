Robert Saleh breaks silence on rumored Aaron Rodgers’ retirement after QB’s season-ending injury

The news of Aaron Rodgers' injury continues to dominate the NFL circles, as the New York Jets quarterback will miss the entire 2023 season due to a torn Achilles. Even with the Jets winning their season opener against the Buffalo Bills, some fans are already thinking about the upcoming season, with Zach Wilson not a popular player among the fanbase.

But there's one underlying concern about Aaron Rodgers' injury that has surfaced ever since he left the field during the Week 1 game. The quarterback will turn 40 in December, and due to his advanced age and a complicated recovery process, it's unclear whether he'll even want to return to the NFL next season.

That's something concerning the fans, but not the coaching staff. Head coach Robert Saleh was asked if he believes that Rodgers will play for the Jets for only four snaps, and his answer was clear: "I'd be shocked if this is the way he's going to go out". The quarterback's surgery is still not scheduled.

What happened to Aaron Rodgers?

Disaster struck early for the New York Jets in the 2023 season, as they lost the quarterback they hoped to have for a long time in just four plays.

Aaron Rodgers was sacked by Leonard Floyd in the first quarter of the season opener against the Buffalo Bills. As he tried to evade Floyd, his leg moved awkwardly, and his Achilles snapped instantly. An MRI on Tuesday confirmed that it was ruptured and that he'd have to go through surgery, ending his 2023 season.

It's a devastating start for the season that, many hoped, would end the 12-year playoff drought that the Jets are suffering, which is the longest streak in the league. The last time they made it to the postseason, they were led by a strong defense but were limited to Mark Sanchez playing at a low level as a quarterback.

Zach Wilson finished the game for the Jets. They managed an unlikely win against the Buffalo Bills to open their season with a win. But with Rodgers out, the feeling around MetLife Stadium wasn't the best.