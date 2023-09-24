Robert Saleh discusses Zach Wilson’s disappointing performance in brutal loss to Patriots

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh has no plans of stripping Zach Wilson as the team's starting quarterback following his struggles in the 15-10 loss against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Wilson took over the role as starting quarterback for the Jets after Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury in their season opener against the Buffalo Bills. However, the 24-year-old has struggled to live up to the expectations that many had after he was drafted by New York in 2021.

Although Wilson's recent below-par outings have drawn the ire of some Jets fans, Saleh has backed the third-year signal-caller.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Right now, he’s who gives us the best chance to win,” Saleh said on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Wilson completed 18 of 36 passes for 157 yards and failed to throw a single touchdown against New England in Week 3. He also got sacked three times for a total loss of 24 yards and made some poor decisions which led to New York losing.

Sunday's loss was the second consecutive defeat for the Jets (2-1) since they stunned the Bills 22-16 in Week 1. Wilson will face another massive challenge in Week 4 when the Jets host the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) on Sunday.

Zach Wilson's stats this season

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson has had a poor start to the 2023 NFL season. The New York Jets quarterback has completed 44 of 84 passes for 467 yards and two touchdowns. He has also thrown four interceptions and been sacked nine times across three games.

If things don't improve for Robert Saleh and Wilson, the Jets might be looking at another season without reaching the playoffs.