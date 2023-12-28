Robert Saleh explains why Jets didn’t bring Joe Flacco back as Browns QB prepares to clinch playoff berth

Joe Flacco spent three years with the New York Jets before the Aaron Rodgers era unfolded without the veteran backup. As the quarterback continues to ascend with the Cleveland Browns, Jets fans have been left wondering why the team moved on from their long-term backup. Head coach Robert Saleh was asked the very same question this week. Here's his response via Pro Football Talk:

"[00:00:31] We love Joe. First and foremost, though, obviously, he spent a couple of years with him. Love him, the way he prepares, really pumped for him, the success he's having. But it's just a decision we made. Every decision we make comes feel like it comes with deep thought and and logic and but no, there's no regret there. [00:01:18]"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The New York Jets currently sit at 6-9 and in third place in the AFC East. They had hoped that they would never need their backup quarterback this season. However, they ended up needing Zach Wilson in the worst way. Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury just a handful of snaps into his 2023 debut game on Monday Night Football in Week 1.

Meanwhile, Zach Wilson has watched as the Cleveland Browns teeter on locking up the fifth seed in the AFC playoff picture.

They are mathematically eliminated from ripping the division away from the first-place Baltimore Ravens, but they still have a shot to go on the franchise's deepest playoff run since 1989 with an AFC Championship appearance.

If the Browns were to reach the Super Bowl, it would be the franchise's first such appearance of the Super Bowl era.

Joe Flacco aims to sandwich career with Super Bowl victories

Joe Flacco at Bears Browns Football

Joe Flacco knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl, as he has won the Lombardi Trophy once before. The win came at the end of the 2012 season and after the rookie contract he had been playing on since 2008.

Now, Joe Flacco aims to match that accomplishment while playing on a backup quarterback salary that at one point cost as low as $61,000 per Spotrac. With a playoff run, some would argue that the Cleveland Browns quarterback may have elevated himself back into premium backup quarterback territory. A few fans would likely even declare him a fringe starter for 2024 as a bridge quarterback.

The next month could do a lot to determine the quarterback's perceived value in 2024. It could skyrocket his value, or it could plummet it. Can the nearly thirty-nine-year-old quarterback finish strong?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Pro Football Talk and H/T Sportskeeda.