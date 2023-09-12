Robert Saleh reveals if Jets will dip into QB market after Aaron Rodgers' injury 

The New York Jets received the worst possible news Tuesday regarding quarterback Aaron Rodgers. After Rodgers left Monday night's game with a probable Achilles injury, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed the tear Tuesday and said the QB's season was over.

Rodgers' 2023 campaign with the Jets officially ends with him just taking four snaps and not completing a pass.

With Rodgers done for the year, former No. 2 pick Zach Wilson is expected to lead the team for the rest of the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Saleh spoke with the media and confirmed that Rodgers' season is done. When asked if the team will add another quarterback, he said:

"I want to make it very clear, Zach's our quarterback. We have a lot of faith in Zach. We're rolling with Zach and excited for him."

Expand Tweet

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Saleh did say that the Jets will add another veteran quarterback to replace Rodgers' spot. They have started the process of contacting veteran free agents, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them sign one this week. The team could also elevate practice squad quarterback Tim Boyle to the active roster.

Robert Saleh is wondering why people are counting the New York Jets out after Aaron Rodgers' injury

Robert Saleh during Buffalo Bills v New York Jets

Following Aaron Rodgers' injury, New York Jets coach Robert Saleh is questioning why many people are counting the Jets out. He pointed to their strong roster that could still compete for a Super Bowl:

“I don’t get why people are putting an obituary on our team name. Aaron is an unbelievable piece to this whole thing and we love him, but there are 52 other guys here and 16 more on the practice squad.”

Expand Tweet

The Jets finished last season with a 7-10 record, which was last in the AFC East. The team benched Wilson toward the end of the season because of his poor form.

Their main focus all offseason was to acquire Aaron Rodgers and they accomplished that. Along the way, they signed wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb and hired Rodgers' former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as well.

Who do you think the New York Jets will sign at quarterback to backup Zach Wilson?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Robert Saleh and H/T Sportskeeda.