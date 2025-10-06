  • home icon
  Robert Saleh's brother fires shots at Jets owner Woody Johnson as Aaron Glenn's team sits 0-5 after 37-22 loss to Cowboys

Robert Saleh's brother fires shots at Jets owner Woody Johnson as Aaron Glenn's team sits 0-5 after 37-22 loss to Cowboys

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Oct 06, 2025 22:35 GMT
NFL: SEP 28 Jaguars at 49ers
Robert Saleh's brother took a shot at Jets owner Woody Johnson

The New York Jets could not have started the season in worse fashion. Aaron Glenn's team has lost its first five games, and there's not much to be excited about the future. With Justin Fields as the starter quarterback, the future looks bleak for the franchise.

Their fifth loss of the season was on Sunday, October 5, with the Dallas Cowboys easily winning 37-22 at MetLife Stadium. A few garbage-time touchdowns could not help prevent another tough loss on Sunday, and the critics came out at full force on Twitter.

One of those critics was David Saleh, brother of Robert Saleh, the former Jets coach. He remembered how Woody fired Robert in 2024 after a 2-3 start, and now the team sits hopeless with a 0-5 start under new leadership.

"Last year, New York was 2-3 playing for first place in their division when Woody Johnson declared that "the best roster in franchise history needed a spark." Since then, the defense has gone from first to worst, donning a record of 3-14."

Aaron Glenn is the first-ever coach to go 0-5 in Year 1. In 2020, New York had a 0-13 start, but Adam Gase, the coach at the time, was already employed by the franchise since 2019.

Robert Saleh continues to thrive after leaving the New York Jets

On the other hand, life has been positive for the current defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers. After his firing, he worked for the Green Bay Packers in 2024 as a consultant. He spent the rest of the season working under Matt LaFleur's leadership.

But his next destination always seemed to be a return to his roots. In 2025, he returned to the San Francisco 49ers as the defensive coordinator. He worked along Kyle Shanahan from 2017 to 2020 before moving to the Jets.

The Packers made the playoffs in 2024 with Saleh on the coaching staff, and now the 49ers sit with a 4-1 record atop the NFC West. The Jets, on the other hand, are again looking to the future, with the No. 1 pick in the draft looming in the horizon.

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Edited by Henrique Bulio
