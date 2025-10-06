Robert Saleh's brother fires shots at Jets owner Woody Johnson as Aaron Glenn's team sits 0-5 after 37-22 loss to Cowboys

The New York Jets could not have started the season in worse fashion. Aaron Glenn's team has lost its first five games, and there's not much to be excited about the future. With Justin Fields as the starter quarterback, the future looks bleak for the franchise.Their fifth loss of the season was on Sunday, October 5, with the Dallas Cowboys easily winning 37-22 at MetLife Stadium. A few garbage-time touchdowns could not help prevent another tough loss on Sunday, and the critics came out at full force on Twitter.One of those critics was David Saleh, brother of Robert Saleh, the former Jets coach. He remembered how Woody fired Robert in 2024 after a 2-3 start, and now the team sits hopeless with a 0-5 start under new leadership.&quot;Last year, New York was 2-3 playing for first place in their division when Woody Johnson declared that &quot;the best roster in franchise history needed a spark.&quot; Since then, the defense has gone from first to worst, donning a record of 3-14.&quot;Aaron Glenn is the first-ever coach to go 0-5 in Year 1. In 2020, New York had a 0-13 start, but Adam Gase, the coach at the time, was already employed by the franchise since 2019.Robert Saleh continues to thrive after leaving the New York JetsOn the other hand, life has been positive for the current defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers. After his firing, he worked for the Green Bay Packers in 2024 as a consultant. He spent the rest of the season working under Matt LaFleur's leadership.But his next destination always seemed to be a return to his roots. In 2025, he returned to the San Francisco 49ers as the defensive coordinator. He worked along Kyle Shanahan from 2017 to 2020 before moving to the Jets.The Packers made the playoffs in 2024 with Saleh on the coaching staff, and now the 49ers sit with a 4-1 record atop the NFC West. The Jets, on the other hand, are again looking to the future, with the No. 1 pick in the draft looming in the horizon.