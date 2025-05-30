"Robert Saleh's going to be extremely happy": Ian Rapoport weighs in on 49ers' trading for Eagles' Bryce Huff

Prior to the start of the 2024 season, defensive end Bryce Huff was one of the top free agents available. As a result, he signed a major three year contract last offseason with the Philadelphia Eagles worth $51 million.

Ad

However, the 2024 season was a disaster for Huff as he dealt with various injuries and saw himself fall down the Eagles depth chart as the year progressed.

On May 30, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the major news that Huff had been traded from the Eagles to the San Francisco 49ers, only one year after signing the big contract.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"ESPN sources: 49ers and Eagles are working to finalize a trade that will send edge rusher Bryce Huff to San Francisco for a mid-round pick. The trade cannot and would not be processed until after June 1." Schefter said.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ian Rapoport's take on the Bryce Huff trade

Rapoport appeared on the 'Pat McAfee show' on Friday and made clear that he thought that the move was one that new San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh would love, despite the disappointing season last year for Huff.

"They [Philadelphia Eagles] paid a lot of money for him [Bryce Huff] last year in free agency, did not work out... But if you're the 49ers, it's a player who's got talent, who obviously, again, was a big ticket free agent item a year ago. He's healthy now... And just knowing Saleh's thoughts and views on Bryce Huff, this is a player he really, really, really liked. And I know, I'm sure he's going to be extremely happy right now." Rapoport said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Robert Saleh's NFL journey

Saleh has had an up and down last few seasons in the National Football League. He served as the defensive coordinator of the 49ers between 2017 and 2020, before getting a head coaching role with the New York Jets. However, he was fired mid season last year after the Aaron Rodgers Jets experiment did not work out. He then returned as the DC of the 49ers this offseason.

Saleh coached Huff while in New York, with the latter being a dominant defensive force for the Jets. In 2023, Huff had 29 total tackles, 19 solo tackles, and ten sacks for the Jets. As a result, despite last season's disappointment in Philadelphia, Saleh has good reason to be excited about reuniting with Huff this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.