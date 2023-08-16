Robert Saleh sets record straight on Hard Knocks after Aaron Rodgers’ offense struggles in joint practice

Aaron Rodgers joining Robert Saleh's Jets has mostly been a non-stop celebration for fans tired of watching the franchise struggle. However, the first big public setback of the Aaron Rodgers era took place on Hard Knocks when the offense struggled to move the ball. Robert Saleh was not happy:

“Offense, it was our first f***ing opportunity to change the stink that’s been in this organization for a very long time on the offensive side of the ball. You can have a Hall of Fame quarterback. You can have two $10 million-plus receivers. You can have a reigning offensive rookie of the year."

He went on:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You can have all kinds of skill in the running back room. None of it f***ing matters until the big boys up front change who the f*** we are. We as coaches, we as an organization can’t want it more than you.”

Analysts agree with Robert Saleh's assessment on Hard Knocks

Robert Saleh at New York Jets Offseason Workout

All offseason long, while pundits have largely lauded the New York Jets' move to pair Aaron Rodgers with Robert Saleh, those who have either picked against them or outlined the team's weaknesses have touched on the position group. It appears the head coach and pundits agree. However, a common complaint of teams across the league has been the offensive line.

Going back to Week 1 of the preseason, seemingly very few, if not no one, were praising the offensive line group of pretty much any team. The reasons for this are multifaceted. On one hand, it only takes one mistake out of five players to ruin a pocket for Aaron Rodgers or any quarterback. Additionally, the position is almost ubiquitously seen as the least popular in the sport.

Few want to be the weight it requires, lift weights with the intensity it requires and then get blamed for mistakes, without much praise when things go well. Outside of pancake blocks, even the best linemen get little of the acclaim of a wide receiver like Tyreek Hill or Justin Jefferson, or a running back like Saquon Barkley or Derrick Henry.

They also don't get the acclaim that quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes get, as they almost never touch the ball.

People with a skillset for offensive line often try to join the defensive line early in their football lives. That way, they at least get credit for big-time sacks. Basically, it sets up offensive lines to fail and take the brunt of the heat in bad times and little praise in good times.