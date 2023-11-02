Robert Woods injury update: Latest on Texans WR for Fantasy Football Week 9

Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods was picked by many fantasy managers as a flex with WR2 potential. Unfortunately for them, injuries have kept Woods out of starting lineups. Will that change going forward? Will the Texans' No. 2 WR miss another week? Here's a look at the latest information.

Robert Woods Injury Update

The wide receiver didn't practice on Wednesday, according to the team's injury report. The foot injury recovery process is still very much a work in progress, it appears. However, Woods hasn't yet been ruled out for the team's Week 9 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That said, it would not be a shock if that were to be the case. If he continues to miss practice, it will only become more likely. There are two more practices before the team's next game, so there still remains an outside possibility. However, it would likely require at least a limited practice from the former LA Rams receiver on Thursday.

The odds appear to be low of a sudden jump from not practicing to practicing at full speed. If that happens, questions about whether he's being rushed back at well under 100% would mount, effectively giving reason to bench him even if he does play.

What happened to Robert Woods?

The wide receiver suffered a foot injury, according to CBS Sports. The injury occurred during the team's Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints. It has been an injury-plagued season for Woods, as he popped up on the injury report earlier in the season with another ailment.

It started in Weeks 2 and 3 as a rest designation, having one limited practice. Weeks 4 and 5 have been the only weeks this season that Robert Woods didn't miss time during the week. Then, in Week 6, he popped up on the team's injury report with a rib injury. The foot injury came shortly after.

Put simply, Wood is banged up, and at 31, it's taking more to get him on the field than in past years.

When will Robert Woods return?

Per Adam Schefter of CBS Sports, Woods is set to miss another two or three weeks. That would put him on track to play in Week 11 or 12. Of course, that assumes that his recovery goes smoothly with no setbacks. Right now, he's listed as "doubtful" on ESPN's fantasy app. At this point, managers should bench him until he's 100% cleared.

It might even be worthwhile to wait a week when he does return to ensure he doesn't have another injury setback. For some players, injuries simply follow from one to the other, and that might be where Woods is trending. Without him, Tank Dell and Nico Collins will be left to pick up the slack.

