Roderic Teamer arrested: Raiders safety gets in trouble for DUI ahead of Week 12 game vs Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer has been arrested. The defensive back was hit with a DUI (driving under the influence) leading into their Week 12 matchup. It is being reported that, as a result of his behavior, he will be inactive for the game. It is also being reported that he's out of jail, but the team has ruled him out of the game already.

Expand Tweet

Teamer had just been activated by the Raiders from the injured reserve, so he was expected to make his return to football this week. Now that he's been arrested, his potential return will have to wait.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Reporter Vincent Bonsignore said on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Roderic Teamer is out for today's game vs. Kansas City. Teamer was arrested this morning on DUI charges."

The safety had been a full participant in all three practices this week. That was a good indicator that he would make his return this week after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 6 against the New England Patriots.

The player was mostly featured on special teams and was expected to continue doing so against the Los Angeles Chargers this week before being arrested. The Raiders have a history of players being arrested, but it is currently unclear how they will handle this moving forward.

Roderic Teamer arrested for DUI before Week 12

Roderic Teamer once had a bright future but ended up going undrafted in the 2019 draft. He was eventually selected by the Los Angeles Chargers, ironically. He had bounced around the league before landing in a special teams role with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Roderic Teamer has been arrested

The safety had been contributing during the first six weeks of the season, but he'd missed Weeks 7-11 with the hamstring injury suffered during Week 6. Now, there's no telling when he will return or if the team will keep him for the future after the recent arrest.