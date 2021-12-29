"There's been conversations about other teams" - Aaron Rodgers opens up about potential move away from Packers

Aaron Rodgers and his future have been perhaps the most talked-about concern aside from his COVID-19 vaccination status all season. With problems behind the scenes, Rodgers went public with his frustration with the Packers organization this offseason.

Rodgers wanted more of an input into decisions that affected the team. He also stated that the organization didn't give respect to the high-quality players in the locker room.

Rodgers spoke on The Pat McAfee Show as he does every Tuesday and was asked about his potential future with the Packers. He stated that he wanted to pump the brakes on the speculation regarding his immediate playing future.

"There was obviously a slow news cycles in the summer," Rodgers said. "My silence about most of it gave room for people to fill in the blanks about my mindset. What I was thinking, a lot of people talking for me... a lot of people like Ty backing me up, so I just said, hey, let's just pop the brakes here, slow it down.

"There's gonna be a conversation at some point and let's not jump to any wild conclusions. You know, even still, there's been conversations about other teams and you know, all these other different dialogues."

Will Aaron Rodgers remain in Green Bay?

Regardless of what happens between now and the end of the season, Rodgers' playing future will be the number one topic of discussion. Some believe Rodgers will return to Lambeau Field next year, while others are not so sure.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #GoPackGo "That was one of my favorite walk offs of Lambeau & it was a really special night.. I think we've all learned this year myself especially how quickly the narrative can change" ~ @AaronRodgers12 "That was one of my favorite walk offs of Lambeau & it was a really special night.. I think we've all learned this year myself especially how quickly the narrative can change" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #GoPackGo https://t.co/pEOkaUJkW7

Such was the heated disagreement with the Packers in the offseason that there were reports of Rodgers not wanting to play for the Packers again. The reports suggested that the quarterback had contemplated retirement.

Several teams are in dire need of a quarterback, and if Rodgers is available, they will be throwing everything at him for his signature. The Denver Broncos and the Pittsburgh Steelers are thought to be the two favorites should Rodgers move.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Best Pass TD/INT ratio over the last 15 weeks



Aaron Rodgers 16.5*

Kirk Cousins 4.0

Carson Wentz 3.8

Tom Brady 3.7

Dak Prescott 2.9



*lol Best Pass TD/INT ratio over the last 15 weeksAaron Rodgers 16.5*Kirk Cousins 4.0Carson Wentz 3.8Tom Brady 3.7Dak Prescott 2.9*lol https://t.co/UIU83KYafW

It's highly unlikely that the Packers would send Rodgers to another NFC team. So a change in conference would be what the organization would want.

If his future is indeed away from Green Bay, then Rodgers certainly isn't showing it. He has been in MVP form this season, leading the Packers to a division title, getting to a 12-3 record and throwing for 3,689 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

Winning a Super Bowl could be a fairytale ending for Rodgers in Green Bay, and he is in a good position to do so this year. But one thing is for certain: the future Hall of Famer is not giving anything away regarding his playing future.

