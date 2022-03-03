Packers HC weighs up Aaron Rodgers' future at Green Bay - "He's got a lot to think about"

Over the past few weeks, Aaron Rodgers' future as the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers has been heavily scrutinized and dissected by everyone who has an interest in the NFL. Finally, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has weighed in on the situation.

Speaking to the media in Indianapolis while attending the NFL Combine, LaFleur stated that he did not want to annoy Rodgers with overcommunication while going through his decision-making process, adding that he wanted to respect his time.

"You always want to be respectful," LaFleur said. "I know it's a lot to take on and he's got a lot to think about. I'm certainly making sure that I am consistently communicating with him. But I also want to be respectful of his time and the process that he has to go through."

LaFleur also explained that Rodgers was heavily involved in the hiring process for the Packers' new quarterbacks coach after Luke Getsy left Green Bay to become the new offensive coordinator for NFC North rivals the Chicago Bears, as they look to develop Justin Fields in his second year in the league.

The Packers hired one of Rodgers' original coaches from when he came into the NFL, Tom Clements, and LaFleur explained that the Super Bowl XLV winning quarterback played a part in hiring the new quarterback coach.

"He had a significant role. I would say that in terms of just our conversations over the last couple years and how much he credits Tom for his development, it was very intriguing when we had an opportunity," LaFleur said.

LaFleur was quick to point out that just because the Packers hired Clements, it is not definite that Green Bay's No. 12 will return in 2022. He stated that Rodgers had spoken highly of Clements and that he respects the opinion of his quarterback too much to ignore the praise he was giving his former coach.

Will Aaron Rodgers be the Green Bay Packers' quarterback in 2022?

The short answer is: nobody knows except Aaron. It was rumored that he was going to inform the Packers of his decision fairly soon, but time has passed since then and we are no closer to understanding what role he will play in 2022.

For Packers fans, it seems positive that he was involved in the hiring process for the new quarterbacks coach and would seemingly point to a return to Green Bay next season.

However, it could just have been LaFleur asking his quarterback his honest opinion from having worked with Clements before. Time will tell whether Rodgers will be back under center come September.

