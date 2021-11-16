"It just wasn’t the right fit" - Aaron Rodgers opens up about Packers' failed pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were just one of a host of teams involved in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes after the star receiver cleared waivers after being released by the Cleveland Browns.

Rodgers spoke to the media via Zoom after his side's impressive shutout win over the Seahawks and was asked about the team's failed attempt to sign Beckham Jr.

“I think there was a lot of conversations around bringing him in, and for whatever reason, it just wasn’t the right fit,” Rodgers said via totalprosports.com. “But I feel good about the fact that we were in the mix.”

Beckham Jr. chose Rams over Rodgers and Packers

Odell Beckham Jr. made it clear that he wanted to sign to a playoff team which, straight away, took out a host of teams. The main franchises believed to be at the front of the queue were the Rams, Packers, Chiefs and Raiders.

Feels like that doesn't get talked about enough. The #Packers are 8-2 on the season.Yes, they didn't get Odell Beckham Jr.But they're counting on getting three All-Pro players back at some point: LT David Bakhtiari (very close), LB Za’Darius Smith and CB Jaire Alexander.Feels like that doesn't get talked about enough. The #Packers are 8-2 on the season.Yes, they didn't get Odell Beckham Jr.But they're counting on getting three All-Pro players back at some point: LT David Bakhtiari (very close), LB Za’Darius Smith and CB Jaire Alexander. Feels like that doesn't get talked about enough.

Going to Green Bay made a lot of sense for Beckham Jr. Odell will suit up for a team that has one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and he will play for a superb head coach.

Despite the obvious fit, Rodgers stated in the post-match press conference that the Packers' salary cap issue could have been the major reason the team did not sign the 29-year-old receiver.

“I think that we are obviously limited with our salary-cap situation," Rodgers explained. "I’m not sure what he ended up signing for, but I’ve been friends with Odell for a long time and have so much respect for his talent and his ability, and I wish him the absolute best in L.A.”

Now in Beckham Jr.'s case, he will be playing in the bright lights of Los Angeles with an offensive head coach and a team that already has a vast array of weapons, not to mention the nice warm weather. Counter that with Green Bay, Wisconsin, where it snowed Sunday against the Seahawks. The choice is really a no-brainer.

Odell Beckham Jr. is in action tonight for the Rams as they face Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers. Not much is expected of Beckham Jr. as he only has three practices under his belt but expect him to be eased in by Sean McVay.

Rodgers can, at least, be happy that the Packers organization threw their hat into the ring to try and bring him another bonafide star, even if they did lowball Odell with their offer.

