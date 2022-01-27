Aaron Rodgers re-establishes contact with estranged brother after years

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has started to build the bridge that was previously thought to be burnt when it comes to his family. According to an insider who spoke to People.com, Aaron and his brother Jordan have started "talking a little bit," but there is still a long way to go for the pair.

The Insider also stated that the brothers have differing views on certain subjects, but they know they are family and that Aaron's inner circle does not have the people it should in it.

"They're just very different people with different outlooks," the insider said. "But they're family and they know that. It's very hard for Aaron, who feels like his circle is very small, and it's not filled with the people who should be in his corner," the source finished.

A second insider from the family spoke to People and stated that, while Rodgers and his family are still estranged, the Packers quarterback loves his family, and he would be the first one there, in case of an emergency.

"The fact that he doesn't talk to them doesn't mean that he hates them. They just have a very problematic relationship that, sometimes, can be toxic. For the good of everyone, there's some distance there," the insider said. "If they needed him, if anything went wrong or if there were an emergency, he'd be the first one to help them."

Aaron Rodgers and family estranged thanks to an interview with Danica Patrick

The problem with the Packers quarterback and his family stemmed from an interview with then-girlfriend Danica Patrick on her podcast back in 2019 after he gave his thoughts on religion. His family is very much into their faith, and in the interview, Rodgers said his views on religion changed while he was in high school.

“High school for sure,” Rodgers said. “I had two groups I was going to, my church on Sundays and to Young Life on Mondays and Young Life welcomed everyone, it’s like come as you are, be there at 7:29 and be ready for some fun, and it was fun, we had a great time.”

“Church on Sundays was more, you know, make sure you dress a certain way, don’t bring that person, this person’s going to get looked at strangely if they show up,” Rodgers added. "I think it’s very black and white in a binary sense, but I don’t think it’s very welcoming. Religion can be a crutch, can be something that people have to have to make themselves feel better.”

After hearing their sons' thoughts on religion, his family was less than impressed with what the 38-year-old had said, and an insider for the family stated they were shocked and dismayed at what their son had said.

“To them, his comments are basically a slap in the face to the fundamentals of who they are. It’s basically him turning his back on everything they have taught him,” the insider said.

“They were dismayed, the family is very dedicated to their Christian faith,” the insider added.

While there is still a large divide between the Packers quarterback and his family, there are strides being made to become a closer family, and it may just take some time to get where they want to be.

