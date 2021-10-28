“I enjoy being a cold-weather QB in Green Bay" - Aaron Rodgers takes cheeky dig at Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, as he does every week to chat about all things football and his"book club". This time, the conversation shifted to Tom Brady, who on Monday night with Peyton and Eli Manning on the Manningcast had stated that he thought he was a cold weather quarterback after all those years in Boston.

However, since making the move to sunny Tampa, Brady has changed his opinion and said that he could possibly consider himself a warm weather quarterback.

In stark contrast to Brady, and despite the icy cold surrounds of Lambeau Field, which is sometimes known as the 'frozen tundra', Rodgers admitted that he loves playing when the conditions are harsh.

“I enjoy being a cold-weather quarterback in Green Bay," Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show. "When the weather changes and the leaves start coming off the trees, I get a little twinkle in my eye because I know football season is about to really start.”

There was a twinke in his eye when Rodgers stated this, as if to say he relishes playing when the elements are against him as a quarterback. He will not have to deal with these elements this week as he faces the Cardinals inside the dome with conditions that will essentially be as perfect as they can get for a quarterback.

It does remain an uphill battle for Rodgers and his Packers team, who are already without Adams and Lazard, so it will be up to the lesser-known players to step up and make plays in their absence.

Rodgers and the Packers go up against the Cardinals

It is shaping up as a great contest to open Week 8 of the NFL with two of the hottest teams doing battle in the NFC.

The start to the year for Aaron Rodgers was not the best. Coming off all the off-field issues with the Green Bay Packers organization, the opening week of the season was a disaster: a 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

But since then, Rodgers has flicked a switch and has helped the Packers to a six-game winning streak. They now head to face the undefeated Arizona Cardinals, led by Kyler Murray, in Thursday Night Football.

Rodgers will be without a host of stars for the game, most notably Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, so the Cardinals are favorites to secure their eighth straight win.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE A short week without Davante Adams what are your thoughts??"We're gonna miss him & his presence.. we've somehow found a way to win the last 6 games without em so we'll be ready to go" ~ @AaronRodgers12 A short week without Davante Adams what are your thoughts??"We're gonna miss him & his presence.. we've somehow found a way to win the last 6 games without em so we'll be ready to go" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/FPxQwxZ4a5

Playing in the dome of State Farm Stadium, Rodgers will not have to contend with the cold and harsh weather that accompanies playing at Lambeau Field. Instead he will be nice and cozy inside the stadium.

Edited by Piyush Bisht