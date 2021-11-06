Aaron Rodgers "furious" over leaked vaccination status as Packers QB receives flak from NFL fans

Aaron Rodgers' immunization status has rocked the NFL. Over the last day or so, it has come to light that the reigning NFL MVP has not been vaccinated against COVID-19, despite saying he was "immunized" back in August of this year.

As one can imagine, the fallout from this has been huge. Rodgers will likely not play in his team's next two games against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX @JayGlazer says that the NFL has begun interviewing Packers personnel as to whether or not Aaron Rodgers violated COVID-19 protocols. .@JayGlazer says that the NFL has begun interviewing Packers personnel as to whether or not Aaron Rodgers violated COVID-19 protocols. https://t.co/uVjvD3kSkS

That is, of course, if the league does not hand down a punishment. Rodgers is unvaccinated and is required, by league protocols, to adhere to stringent practices when at the team facility, at press conferences and the like.

Putting it simply, he should always be wearing a mask when on the sidelines during a game and when at the podium, and be subjected to more testing than vaccinated players.

Rodgers "furious" over leaked vaccination status

Rodgers and the Packers organization have apparently not abided by this. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, a source who spoke to Rodgers says the Packers quarterback is apparently "furious" that his vaccination status has been made public.

If Rodgers was vaccinated and contracted COVID, then under league protocol, he would have to take two COVID tests 24 hours apart and test negative each time prior to being given the OK to practice and play.

But if he isn't vaccinated (which we now know he isn't), then he would need to spend ten days away from the facility and players in quarantine.

— "The deception is obvious. ... Aaron Rodgers has an allergy to criticism. The only reason to lie is because he wanted to avoid the criticism." @getnickwright on Aaron Rodgers to miss Sunday’s game against the Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19 "The deception is obvious. ... Aaron Rodgers has an allergy to criticism. The only reason to lie is because he wanted to avoid the criticism." — @getnickwright on Aaron Rodgers to miss Sunday’s game against the Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/GLLBHK5c7z

So either way, with Rodgers missing ten days, instead of a potential two or three, people would question why Rodgers was missing so much time if he "was" vaccinated.

As expected, the reaction from this has been fierce, with media personalities calling Rodgers a liar and a selfish person, and demanding that he be suspended. Just exactly what the league does to Rodgers and the Packers organization remains to be seen.

By lying about his vaccination status, Rodgers put his team's season in doubt and has caused trouble for the NFL. When Rodgers does speak on the matter, millions will be tuning in to find out why he chose to lie in the first place.

