"With pride and dignity" - Ben Roethlisberger shares special message for Steelers fans after retirement

Ben Roethlisberger has retired after 18 years in the NFL, which included two Super Bowl victories in 2006 and 2009. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback remains the youngest quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl, a feat he achieved at the age of 23 in just the second season of his professional career.

The 39-year-old announced his retirement on social media after leading the Steelers (with a 9-7-1 record) into the post-season, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card game.

Roethlisberger shared a heartfelt message on his personal Twitter account, thanking his family, coaches and fans for their support throughout his career. He said:

"I don't know how to put into words what the game of football has meant for me and what a blessing it has been. Well, I know with confidence I have given my all to the game, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for all it has given me.

"A boy from Findlay, Ohio, with NFL dreams, developed in Oxford at Miami University, blessed with the honor of 18 seasons as a Pittsburgh Steeler and a place to call home.

"The journey has been exhilirating, defined by relationships and fuelled by a spirit of competition. Yet, the time has come to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats and continue to be all I can be to my wife and children.

"I retire from football a truly grateful man."

Roethlisberger continued:

"First and foremost, I need to thank the Lord for all the many blessings he has bestowed on me. To my wife Ashley, our children Benjamin, Baylee and Bodie: you lift and inspire me and give my life purpose. I am so thankful for your love and support, I love you so much.

"To my parents and sister: every step of the way your support and love has driven me to be the best and never give up. To the Rooney family, the Tull family, Coach Tomlin, Coach Cowher and all the coaches who have poured into me, the incredible people on every level that make the Pittsburgh Steelers a special organization: thank you for believing in me and allowing me to battle with you in pursuit of excellence.

"To all of my teammates and the endless friendships that I have gained: I appreciate you and our shared commitment to wearing the Black and Gold with pride and dignity.

"Putting that jersey on every Sunday with my brothers will always be one of the greatest joys of my life.

"To Steeler Nation, the best fans in all of sport: thank you for accepting and supporting me as your quarterback over the years. Football has been a gift and I thank God for allowing me to play it, surrounding me with great people and protecting me through to the end.

"With love and honor."

Ben Roethlisberger leaves lasting legacy in the NFL following retirement

Roethlisberger has closed the curtain on his NFL career, but he leaves behind a spectacular legacy. After 18 seasons with the Steelers, a longer period than anyone has ever played for one team, 'Big Ben' leaves the league with every accolade he could possibly imagine.

With two Super Bowl rings, a Rookie of the Year award, six Pro Bowls, the fifth-most passing yards in the NFL (64,088) and the eighth-most passing touchdowns (418), Roethlisberger has done it all. He is also the franchise leader in passing yards, touchdowns (438), and completions (5,440) for the Steelers.

Roethlisberger is retiring with a record of 165-81-1 and will almost certainly be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Edited by Piyush Bisht