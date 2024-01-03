During Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was caught on video throwing a drink in the direction of a Jaguars fan.

The Panthers suffered a 26-0 loss and couldn't get anything going in the game against the Jags. Tepper let out some frustration by throwing a drink in the crowd from the luxury box, and the incident was caught on film.

As a result of his "unacceptable conduct," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell fined him $300,000. The league released the following statement:

“All NFL personnel are expected to conduct themselves at all times in ways that respect our fans and favorably reflect on their team and the NFL.”

Fans weren't pleased with how Goodell handled the matter and lashed out at him on social media.

NFL fans react to Roger Goodell's light punishment he gave Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper

Fans didn't appreciate the $300K fine that Roger Goodell gave David Tepper. They noted that Tepper's penalty is only worth a few dollars to a billionaire like himself. Some think he got off lightly, and a lot of people believe players get fined more harshly for less. Others even think Goodell should have penalized the Panthers by taking away some draft capital.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

Was the 2023-2024 season a failure for David Tepper and the Carolina Panthers?

The Carolina Panthers were never expected to blossom after a rebuilding off-season, entering the year with a new head coach, quarterback, and many changes.

However, there was some optimism that the Panthers would see some success. At 2-14, the team has underperformed this season and holds the league's worst record. They fired Frank Reich after 11 games as he went 1-10 as the head coach.

The Panthers also traded a bunch of draft capital in last year's draft for Bryce Young. Still, they are the worst team in the NFL and hold the 2024 first-overall pick. The Chicago Bears own their pick after trading up for Young, as the Panthers will miss out on drafting a top-tier prospect.

The season didn't go exactly how Carolina expected, and there is still a lot of growing to do for the franchise.

