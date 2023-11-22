Roger Goodell gets candid on 'unbelievable' Taylor Swift impact as relationship with Travis Kelce picks up

The Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship has taken the entire world by storm, especially the NFL, and even Roger Goodell has taken notice. The league commissioner has seen all the extra eyes and the content that's been made in the wake of their relationship, and he is thrilled about it.

Goodell said it was "good for the league" while also adding (via TMZ):

"They're happy, they seem to be enjoying their relationship. That's great in and of itself."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He went on to say that he sees the coming together of NFL fans and Swift fans as a result:

"It has connected more fans of Taylor's and more fans of the NFL. And, in some ways, to see that they have a connection, now they have a connection to our game and to Taylor. She's an unbelievable artist. Obviously, Travis is an unbelievable player. I think it's great for the league to have that kind of attention, so we welcome it."

It's no secret that attention on the league has grown, and they've also posted quite a bit of Swift content on social media as a result. All eyes are on the relationship, which means a lot more eyes are on the league. From Goodell's perspective, that exposure is great.

Taylor Swift is "good" for the NFL

The New Heights podcast with Travis Kelce and his brother Jason (of Philadelphia Eagles) has a segment in which they allow for "no dumb questions." The idea is that Swift fans who are totally new to football can understand the game they're now watching.

There are a lot of new NFL fans now

Furthermore, Kelce's production with the singer in the stands has come to attention as well. The stats suggest that he's good for about twice as many yards when she's with the fans in the stands than when she's not.

There's no telling how serious the relationship is or how far it will go. It is fair to assume that lots of fans would stop tuning in if the relationship ended. However, it's also possible that the singer's fans might have developed an appreciation for the most popular sport in America and stick around to continue watching it.