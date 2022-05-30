NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks out on investigation into Dolphins owner Stephen Ross

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has had a busier than usual offseason thanks to a string of recent controversies taking over the league's news cycle. Be it the Deshaun Watson investigation or trouble involving the Washington Commanders' ownership, the league hasn't garnered a favorable outlook over the past few months.

But that's not all, amid all the chaos one might forget the allegations made by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, that team owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss back in 2019.

The claim prompted the league into opening an independent investigation led by former US Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White.

During a recent meeting with reporters after the conclusion of league meetings in Atlanta, the NFL commissioner was asked for an update regarding the investigation, to which he promptly responded:

"There is not any update on that."

White had earlier led the NFL’s investigation into the Saints’ bounty scandal. She is also currently overlooking the investigation into the Washington Commanders’ workplace misconduct scandal.

NFL insider Mike Flores believes that speaking to Flores directly about the matter could raise potential complications.

"Given that his lawsuit contends, among other things, that his firing was motivated by his resistance to this request and efforts to blow the whistle on it, White has indeed (we’re told) interviewed Flores. He cooperated fully with the investigation in April."

Currently, there is no timeline set to deliver a decision on the potential investigation, but Goodell has earlier assured that the findings will be made public.

NFL commissioner "disturbed" by Flores' allegations

The controversy first erupted just weeks ahead of Super Bowl LVI when Flores filed his lawsuit. Roger Goodell first spoke about it publicly during the showpiece event's press conference and promised strict action is anybody is found guilty.

“Integrity of the game is obviously an important element... We are going to look into that. We are going to make sure if there were violations, they won’t be tolerated."

The league commissioner further went on to add that there will be "serious" action taken if any wrongdoing is discovered.

"I couldn’t speculate on what they’ll be, because I have to figure out what the facts are. What’s the outcome? When we know what those facts are, and the impact they’ll have on our game, we’ll deal with it very seriously."

Goodell did not specify what kind of penalties or sanctions might come from any potential violations. But a landmark decision regarding the matter could set a strong precedent going forward for teams looking to tank.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat