Roger Goodell makes thoughts clear on "serious" accusations against Justin Tucker

Roger Goodell met with the media on Monday as Super Bowl week officially kicked off. The NFL commissioner addressed several issues, including the recent accusations against Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network shared Goodell's comments to X, tweeting:

"Roger Goodell says he was surprised by the allegations against Justin Tucker. “We will look into those issues. They’re obviously serious issues, and we’re taking those seriously as well as he.” Reiterates the NFL investigatory process won’t interfere with law enforcement."

Check out Pelissero's tweet below:

Tucker has faced accusations of inappropriate behavior from as many as nine massage therapists. The incidents all allegedly took place between 2012 and 2016, which were his first five seasons in the league. The eight-time All-Pro, who holds the record for longest field goal made and highest career field goal percentage, has denied the allegations.

Roger Goodell also addresses theory that referees favorite the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have been dominant ever since inserting Patrick Mahomes into the starting lineup in 2018. The franchise is set to appear in its fifth Super Bowl in that span, having already won three titles with the two-time NFL MVP under center.

There have been theories that the Chiefs have received favoritism from the NFL's officiating crews, leading Roger Goodell to respond, stating:

"Well, this sort of reminds me a little bit of 'The Script' (a theory from last season), right? But then I write a script, and I have the script for the entire season. Listen, you know, I think from a lot of those theories are things that happen in social media, and they get a new life. As you say, it's not your theory, but it's out there. Nobody wants it to be their theory, and so I understand that."

Goodell continued:

"I think it reflects a lot on the fans' passion. I think it also is a reminder for us how important officiating is. And I think the men and women that officiate in the NFL are outstanding. They have the highest possible standards. It's a ridiculous theory for anyone who might take it seriously, but at the end of the day, you know, it's something we always have to continue to work on. How do we make our officiating better?"

Check out Roger Goodell's comments on the Kansas City Chiefs receiving favoritism below:

The Chiefs' 32-29 AFC championship victory over the Buffalo Bills was not without controversy. A pass from Mahomes to Xavier Worthy late in the second quarter appeared to hit the ground. Meanwhile, Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid and quarterback Josh Allen were ruled short of the first down on back-to-back plays at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The controversial calls were followed by 15 Kansas City points.

