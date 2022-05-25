Roger Goodell provides update and timeline for Deshaun Watson investigative period

As Deshaun Watson gets acclimated with his new Cleveland Browns teammates, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell recently gave indications that the investigative period into Watson's legal case is nearing a close.

While attending an ownership meeting in Atlanta in May, Goodell told reporters the following, per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, in reference to the investigation of claims of sexual assault against the quarterback by 22 women:

“I can’t give you a timeline. We are nearing the end of the investigative period and then it will be handled by our Disciplinary Officer.”

The Disciplinary Officer, referenced by Goodell in the statement, is the person responsible for levying the discipline once the NFL has proposed a punishment, if there is any.

The news of the investigation coming to a close is likely music to the ears of the quarterback, who has been in the eye of the storm since the first allegations of sexual assault were made public against him back in March 2021. Though there must be some anxiety in Cleveland regarding his future.

Just months ago, the Browns signed the former Texan to a record-breaking five-year, $230 million contract.

Cleveland are looking forward to putting this situation behind them and trying to overtake the Cincinnati Bengals as AFC North Champions in 2022.

How much of an immediate impact will Deshaun Watson have for the Browns' overall record in 2022?

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson

The Browns are hopeful that they can imitate the season their rivals the Cincinnati Bengals had in 2021. The Bengals, led by second-year quarterback Joe Burrow, won the AFC North and came within four points of winning Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams.

Cleveland fans have displayed their loyalty time and again in the franchise's recent history and are positively salivating at the chance to get to the Super Bowl. These hopes now depend on their new quarterback.

Despite former Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield being the number one overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Watson is perhaps the best quarterback the Browns have seen since the days of Bernie Kosar.

In his last full season (2020) with an undermanned Houston Texans team, Watson led the NFL in passing yards for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns against only seven interceptions.

Cleveland fans are hopeful that their new quarterback can have an immediate impact on their chances, just as Burrow did with the Bengals in his first full season (his rookie season was cut short after suffering a torn ACL injury).

But can the Browns get enough wins next season to win the vaunted AFC North division? The answer to this question relies heavily on whether or not the quarterback has to miss games due to suspension. If he is unable to play for a number of games, results on the field may suffer.

Only time will tell whether Cleveland's new signal caller will be on the field to lead them to the playoffs in 2022.

