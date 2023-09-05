Romeo Doubs injury update: Latest on Packers WR for fantasy football Week 1 

Romeo Doubs is one of the key pieces for Jordan Love this year outside of Christian Watson. Fantasy owners hoping to get a surprise breakout from the second-string wide receiver after taking a later flyer on him in early August might be kicking themselves now as the wide receiver has become an early resident on the injury report. Here's a look at what's going on.

Romeo Doubs at New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers

Romeo Doubs Injury Update

The wide receiver has a hamstring injury, which is quite alarming. Take a look at Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas as an example. Thomas had a hamstring injury in 2020, and he's earned just 171 yards since the end of that season. Doubs hasn't established himself to be of that caliber yet, but any hamstring injury should send a red flag.

That said, some believe Doubs could challenge Watson in terms of receptions this year as Watson takes the attention of defenses away from him. Of course, for that to happen, he'll need to get on the field.

What happened to Romeo Doubs?

According to CBS Sports, the wide receiver's first sign of trouble was when he skipped the preseason finale in late August. He wasn't placed on the injury report yet, but RotoWire expressed concern on August 26. On August 30, things took a turn as doubts about Week 1 availability materialized.

As mentioned, certain hamstring injuries never go away for wide receivers who sprint a break-neck pace down the field. Even if he remains healthy enough to play, it is unclear whether he will truly begin to return to 100 percent.

When will Romeo Doubs return?

Despite doubts about Week 1 availability surging at the end of August, he appears to have rebounded a bit. That said, he is still listed as questionable. The smart move for Matt LaFleur would be to hold off declaring anything until the last possible moment to keep defenses guessing.

Defenses already have almost no idea what to expect when Jordan Love does take the field, and adding another curveball with Romeo Doubs will only further confuse defenses.

Of course, this might help the Green Bay Packers, but it doesn't help fantasy owners. At this point, the wide receiver was, at best, a flex, and with the season just starting, the hope is that teams have players more reliable to slide in this week.

Then, if he proves to be good to go and puts up a decent performance in Week 1, he might be worth a gamble in Week 2. The Packers play the Bears in the opener, which, as a divisional game, is set to be a bit of a grind offensively. The team plays against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 and might be the safer bet regarding injury risk and matchup compatibility.