Rookie TE Elijah Arroyo expected to replace $21,000,000 TE at Seahawks: Report

Elijah Arroyo became the fourth-highest drafted tight end in Seattle Seahawks history when the team took the former Miami star with the No. 50 overall pick in the second round of last month's draft.

Arroyo now joins Eric Saubert, AJ Barner, and veteran Noah Fant in Seattle's tight end room.

The Hawks acquired Fant in a trade with the Denver Broncos that saw Russell Wilson go the other way in 2022. Despite recording 48 receptions for 500 yards and a touchdown in 2024, the veteran end has fallen short of expectations in Seattle, where he was supposed to be a major contributor to the offense.

Fant, 27, is about to begin the last season of a two-year contract worth $21 million (Spotrac) that he signed ahead of the 2024 campaign. And ESPN reporter Brady Henderson claims that once the Hawks have a better idea of Arroyo's fitness later this summer, there's a potential they'll deal Fant:

"As for Fant's future, a logical plan would be for the Seahawks to revisit the situation later in the summer after gauging his trade market, the available options to bolster their other needs and Arroyo's readiness to step into a starting role."

According to Henderson, Fant, who has contributed 130 catches for 1,400 yards and five scores in the last three seasons, doesn't place among the best players in his position since he joined the Seahawks.

Arroyo is a potential replacement, he added, and the Hawks should be thrilled about what he brings in offense, especially after losing wide receiver DK Metcalf in a trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.

The main issue with Arroyo right now is his injury history. He sustained a knee injury during the Senior Bowl that prevented him from participating in the 40-yard dash drill at the combine or on his pro day, and he missed a large amount of time in college due to knee issues. However, he claims that he is now completely healthy and prepared to play when called.

The 22-year-old rookie would have most likely been selected in the first round of last month's draft if his injury history hadn't been in question, given how prolific he was in college.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald has been full of praises for Elijah Arroyo

Although Elijah Arroyo's exact position on the Seattle Seahawks tight end depth chart is still unknown, it is generally thought that he will soon establish himself as a reliable starter. According to Brady Henderson, head coach Mike Macdonald said the following about the rookie.

"This guy can run an extensive route tree. To have to account for a tight end body on the field and him also to be able to split out wide, do X receiver type of things, bigger body than we probably have right now on our roster, just provides a ton of value. So it's really exciting."

Arroyo's pass-catching abilities may certainly add much-needed flexibility to the Seahawks' scheme, particularly given that offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak regularly employs multiple tight ends.

