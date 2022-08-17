NFL News Roundup: Buccaneers snap up league's first active gay player Carl Nassib, Former GM slams officials for race-norming concussion settlements, and more | August 16, 2022

The 2022 NFL season draws closer with each passing day. With just a little over three weeks left till kickoff, fans are gearing up for what should be another enthralling season of football.

While blockbuster trades dominated headlines early on in the offseason, off-the-field controversies have hogged most of the limelight over the past few weeks.

With players now looking to impress in preseason games, rosters are starting to take shape. On that note, we bring you some of the most gripping storylines from around the league on August 16, 2022.

Carl Nassib signs one-year deal with Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed defensive end Carl Nassib, adding to their already impressive defensive front seven. Nassib came out as gay in June last year and is the NFL’s first openly gay player.

The defensive end was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2016 Draft and has since played for the likes of the Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nassib's previous stint with the Buccaneers came back in 2018 when he played two seasons for the franchise. During his time in Tampa, he recorded 12.5 sacks and 63 tackles.

Former NFL GM Scott Pioli calls out league for its discriminatory concussion settlements

The NFL was taken by storm when it was revealed that the practice of 'race-norming' made it much more difficult for black players to qualify for benefits under the league's concussion litigation.

This, in turn, was due to a lower cognitive baseline allotted for Black players. With thousands of players now eligible to be restored, former Kansas City Chiefs GM Scott Pioli referred to the matter as "despicable & hateful" in a recent tweet.

Scott Pioli @scottpioli51

reminds us "It's all connected"

deadspin.com/the-nfl-s-old-… A lot going on in #NFL right now - but in last Friday's news dump this flew under the radar. Every time I see articles about this, I'm close to speechless. Absolutely despicable & hateful recent history. @carronJphillips reminds us "It's all connected" A lot going on in #NFL right now - but in last Friday's news dump this flew under the radar. Every time I see articles about this, I'm close to speechless. Absolutely despicable & hateful recent history. @carronJphillips reminds us "It's all connected"deadspin.com/the-nfl-s-old-…

In a recent report, 646 former players who are black were restored and nearly half now qualify for dementia awards.

Tua Tagovailoa has a day to forget at Dolphins training camp

If there wasn't enough pressure already on being a starting NFL quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa just made things worse for himself thanks to his recent showing at Miami Dolphins' training camp.

According to NFL reporter Barry Jackson, Tua had by far his worst showing at training camp this offseason by throwing three interceptions in practice.

Things didn't look too great for the Dolphins in terms of their backups either, as three more interceptions came from Skylar Thompson (2) and Teddy Bridgewater (1).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar