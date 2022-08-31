NFL News Roundup: Lamar Jackson hints at trouble with Ravens over new contract, Commanders' Brian Robinson provides encouraging message after being shot during carjacking| 30 August 2022

The 2022 NFL season is now less than two weeks away, and fans couldn't be happier about seeing their favorite superstars back in action.

While the offseason saw a series of blockbuster trades early on, off-field controversies have recently hogged most of the limelight.

With the 2022 NFL preseason now underway, teams are looking to apply the final touches to their rosters to ensure a successful season of football. Without further ado, we bring you some of the most gripping storylines from around the league on August 30, 2022.

Lamar Jackson sends NFL fans into meltdown by liking image of him in Dolphins jersey

Lamar Jackson's contract saga is playing out just as one would imagine when a superstar quarterback is involved. The Baltimore Ravens QB is due for an extension as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. NFL fans expect a bumper deal for the former unanimous league MVP. So does Jackson.

The Ravens, though, have held out from splashing the cash on their star QB just yet. And if Lamar's recent Twitter activity is anything to go by, things aren't looking great for the Ravens.

Responding to a tweet by a fan claiming that the Ravens had offered him a $250 million contract, the 2019 league MVP was quick to shoot down the notion. To make matters worse, Jackson went on to like a tweet by a fan which had the image of the quarterback in a Miami Dolphins jersey. A key point to note here is that Lamar himself is a native of Florida.

Brian Robinson released from hospital a day after being shot at multiple times during attempted carjacking

In news that rocked the NFL world, Commanders' rookie running back Brian Robinson was reportedly shot multiple times on Sunday evening during a an attempted carjacking in Washington DC.

In what comes as encouraging news, though, the rookie sensation was released from the hospital a day after the incident after sustaining non-life threatening wounds. As per a report by PFT, a bullet passed through his knee without doing any significant damage to ligaments, tendons or bones.

No timetable has yet been set on when Robinson could possibly return, but the running back was named in the Commanders' 53-man roster for the 2022 NFL season released on Tuesday.

Raiders waive 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood one year into his rookie contract

The Las Vegas Raiders' horrid luck with first-round picks continues. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that the team has parted ways with former Alabama product Alex Leatherwood just a year after drafting him with their first-round draft pick.

Leatherwood's selection in the first round in 2021 raised several eyebrows as many felt that the Las Vegas franchise had gone above and beyond to secure the services of the offensive linesman. Drafted 17th overall, Leatherwood entered the league with sky-high expectations and just as soon crashed and burned.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar