NFL News Roundup: Tom Brady once again skips Buccaneers training, Patrick Mahomes makes a touching gesture for Chiefs legend who passed away aged 87, and more | 24 August, 2022  

The 2022 NFL season is now less than three weeks away, and fans couldn't be happier about seeing their favorite superstars back in action.

While the offseason saw a series of blockbuster trades early on, off-field controversies have recently hogged most of the limelight.

With the 2022 NFL preseason now underway, teams are looking to apply the final touches to their rosters to ensure a successful season of football. Without further ado, we bring you some of the most gripping storylines from around the league on August 24, 2022.

Tom Brady skips Buccaneers practice after returning from Bahamas trip

Tom Brady has recently dominated the headlines thanks to his mysterious disappearance from Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training camp. The quarterback, who is known for his immaculate work ethic, had reportedly skipped practice to accompany wife Gisele Bundchen to a trip to the Bahamas.

Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD Tom Brady is not practicing but has a veteran maintenance day. Nothing to see here. He threw a lot of passes the last two practices. Tom Brady is not practicing but has a veteran maintenance day. Nothing to see here. He threw a lot of passes the last two practices.

Now, just two days after returning to camp, Brady has called in a day at work yet again. NFL insider Rick Stroud reported that the quarterback was observing a veteran maintenance day. With just days left until the season opener, this has definitely prompted a lot of fans to question Brady's commitment to the Buccaneers.

Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to the legacy of NFL legend Len Dawson

The Kansas City Chiefs lost a franchise legend on Wednesday morning in former quarterback Len Dawson. The quarterback is most notably remembered to be the one to lead the franchise to their first Lombardi back in Super Bowl IV.

Patrick Mahomes thus took to social media to remember the everlasting legacy left by Dawson.

Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes 🏽 🏽 RIP to the legend Len Dawson. The legacy and impact you made on Kansas City will live on forever. Prayers to his family RIP to the legend Len Dawson. The legacy and impact you made on Kansas City will live on forever. Prayers to his family 🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/AKMhxoUFYH

The former Chiefs star had entered hospice care back in August 12. Apart from his contributions on the field, Dawson will also be remembered for his role as a noted NFL broadcaster.

Joe Burrow still struggling to adjust to fame and fandom that follows with being an NFL QB

While some love the limelight that comes with being an NFL superstar, some shy away from it. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow revealed that the constant attention is something that he's still getting used to:

"You feel like a zoo animal sometimes when people are just looking at you and taking pictures; it’s all very weird."

The quarterback went on to note that while he doesn't mind signing autographs and taking selfies, it's certainly something he won't get used to anytime soon:

"I meet (new) people, and they’re freaking out or something. But I’m just me. And everyone I grew up with is super weirded out by it, too."

Burrow became a household name in the league for guiding his side to a Super Bowl appearance last season, his second year as a starter.

