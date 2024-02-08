The Super Bowl is just a few days away and with the game taking place in Las Vegas, gambling is expected to reach new heights. Rapper Rubi Rose recently posted her bets on the game and she isn't afraid to make a high-stakes wager.

She recently shared a video on Instagram, saying she put $1 million on the line for the game. She made four picks on Price Picks and is encouraging other fans to check out her picks and do the same.

"What's up, it's your girl Rubi Rose and football season is coming to an end. But, before it does we have one more chance to get some money together. This Super Bowl Sunday I'm going big or going the f*** home.

I got a million dollars on the line, follow my picks, this is not a drill, this is very real. A million dollars is on the f****** line. Um, yeah, have faith in me because I have faith in myself."

Rubi Rose is betting that Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will make more than 1.5 field goals and Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling will have at least 19.5 receiving yards.

The rapper is also betting that Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco will have at least 16 rushing yards and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings will have at least 3.5 fantasy points.

While it's hard to predict what will happen in the Super Bowl, Rubi Rose is confident she has made the correct choices with seven figures on the line.

Harrison Butker's success in Super Bowl could lead to massive donation

If Harrison Butker is the hero of the big game this Sunday, the Hope Center of Kansas City will be gifted a big donation.

Novus, a clothing company owned by two brothers, Nick and Garrett Bernard, pledged to donate $100,000 to the Hope Center of Kansas City if Harrison Butker is named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Super Bowl.

The Hope Center of Kansas City is a foundation that works towards improving the lives of young individuals in Kansas City.

Novus has also said that if Harrison Butker doesn't get named MVP, there is another initiative. If he makes a game-winning field goal in the final minute of the game, the company will donate new football jerseys to every public high school in Kansas City and San Francisco.