Russ Francis cause of death: What happened to the legendary NFL TE?

Three-time Pro Bowler Russ Francis has passed away. The legendary tight end was involved in a plane crash in New York that claimed two lives. He was 70 years old. The Adirondack Daily Enterprise reported that Francis, who was the president of Lake Placid Airways, and another man died in a crash at Lake Placid Airport on Sunday.

The other passenger was Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association senior vice president Richard McSpadden. He and Russ Francis were the only two people involved in the crash and both have passed away.

Russ Francis passed away at 70

Russ Francis was a Super Bowl-winner, but he has now sadly passed away. AOPA released a statement regarding the tragic and untimely loss of Russ Francis, former San Francisco 49ers tight end:

"We are deeply saddened to report that Richard McSpadden died in an aircraft accident outside Lake Placid, New York, on Sunday afternoon. The Cessna 177 Cardinal in which Richard was in the right seat experienced an emergency after takeoff."

Per their statement, the plane attempted to return to the airport but failed to make the runway. The statement also said:

"Richard was a very accomplished pilot, including serving as commander of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds during his military career, and a trusted colleague, friend, son, husband, and father."

He, whose full name is Richard, is survived by his wife, Judy. He is also survived by his son, Grant and his daughter, Annabel. The AOPA is asking for thoughts and prayers to his family.

Russ Francis has passed away in a plane crash

Russ Francis was beloved by many. Not only did he play for the 49ers, he also suited up for the New England Patriots at a few different stages of his career. He earned a Pro Bowl nod three times, recording 5,264 yards and 40 touchdowns in 14 pro seasons.