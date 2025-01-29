"Russ is at his potential ceiling": NFL analyst makes thoughts known on Justin Fields' uncertain future with Steelers

NFL analyst Craig Carton believes the Pittsburgh Steelers need to bring back Justin Fields and not Russell Wilson in 2025.

Fields and Wilson are both pending free agents, and Pittsburgh has to decide what to do at quarterback. However, Carton believes it is an easy decision and it should be bringing back Fields.

"Justin Fields. Look, I don't think he's an NFL quarterback, but he's still a kid, right? He's still on his first contract in the NFL," Carton said. "So if you talk sometimes about I don't know the potential or ceilings of players, I think Russ is at it. You have to get better play out of Russell Wilson than you got last year.

"But if you believe that Mike Tomlin is that good, or that Arthur Smith is that good, or that you can breathe some life into a young guy has now failed start of his NFL career. Then, to me, it's just Fields coming back, not Russell Wilson."

Carton believes it's an easy decision that the Steelers should bring back Fields to compete for the starting quarterback job in 2025.

Fields appeared in 10 games this season for Pittsburgh, he went 106-for-161 for 1,106 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 1 interception.

Justin Fields wants to be back with Pittsburgh Steelers

Despite being the backup for the majority of the season, Justin Fields says he wants to be back with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He says he wants to be there and continue to be in the same offense, which he thinks would help him.

“I want to be here,” Fields said, via SI. “I’m kind of tired of learning a new offense every year. This will be my third in four years. Of course I’d love to be back, but that’s all up to God at the end of the day. I’ll be where God wants me to be.”

Fields was selected 11th overall by the Chicago Bears in 2021. He ended up being traded to the Steelers for a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The hope for Fields is Pittsburgh opts to re-sign him instead of Wilson and he can compete for the starting job in 2025.

