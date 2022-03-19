"For a minute, I thought it was a prank" - Buccaneers WR Russell Gage couldn't believe Tom Brady called to recruit him

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was in shock when quarterback Tom Brady reached out to recruit him. Gage agreed to a three-year, $30 million dollar contract with Tampa Bay this offseason.

The 26-year-old said he initially thought the phone call was a prank, saying:

"For a minute, I thought it was a prank, somebody was trying to pull one on me," "He just told me about what they have here in Tampa Bay and that he wanted me to be a part of it, that they have something really special going on. Honestly, he didn't have to say much. He definitely had me hooked on it after that. ... It was definitely special."

The former Atlanta Falcons receiver also stated that he spoke with other teams, but talking to the Buccaneers was different. He said it was unreal that Brady reached out to him.

"I had conversations with teams and offers and whatnot, but this was just completely different. This was like no other. It was a huge blessing. I was 3 years old when Tom Brady got into the NFL, so to hear from somebody like that, just seeing the other day that he unretired and now he's reaching out to me? It was unreal."

Both players have played against one another twice a year over the last two seasons. Since the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback joined the Buccaneers in the 2020 season, Gage has 30 receptions, 371 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

In Week 13 of the 2021 season, the receiver had 11 receptions for 130 yards receiving versus Tampa Bay. Overall, he has 48 receptions, 484 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

Russell Gage and His Time with the Atlanta Falcons

He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

In his four seasons with the Falcons, he had 193 catches, 2,065 yards receiving, and nine touchdown receptions. He finished second in receiving yards in the last two seasons for Atlanta.

His 786 yards in 2020 were second to receiver Calvin Ridley (1,374) and the 770 yards were second-best to tight end Kyle Pitts (1,026).

Gage will now join a wide receiver corps with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in Tampa Bay as he’ll enter the fifth year of his NFL career with another NFC South team in 2022.

