Russell Okung net worth: How much is the former NFL star worth in 2023?

Former NFL offensive tackle Russell Okung played in the league for more than a decade.

According to estimates, Okung is predicted to be worth $40 million in 2023. His paycheck from the NFL alone has made him a sizable fortune. Moreover, he created his own Bitcoin label and conference series, which had its first event in Los Angeles in Sept. 2019. He was purchasing bitcoin as of Dec. 2020 with half of his $13 million NFL paycheck.

He twice received All-American honors while playing collegiate football for the Oklahoma State Cowboys. During his first season, Okung played right tackle; the next year, he converted to left tackle. In 2006, he won the Dick Bogert Award, and in 2007, the Big 12 gave him an honorable mention.

After a productive career at Oklahoma State, Okung was selected with the sixth overall choice in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He also suited up for the Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos before he retired.

Okung's annual income was split evenly between bitcoin and fiat under the terms of his agreement. In Dec. 2020, he got his first Bitcoin settlement, which at the time was valued at roughly $27,000.

With a $13 million yearly wage, he invested $6.5 million in Bitcoin payment, which accumulated to 240 BTC. Since then, the value of bitcoin has doubled. Given that he possesses BTC valued at roughly $13.8 million, the NFL star has doubled his income in Bitcoin.

Russell Okung’s NFL career earnings

In 2010, Russell Okung agreed a six-year, $48 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, which included a $29 million guarantee.

He did, however, represent himself in 2016 when he signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Denver Broncos; this pact had no guaranteed money. If he had signed a more conventional agreement, which would have secured him about $20 million in 2017 and 2018, he could have earned more from that deal.

He signed a four-year, $53 million agreement with the Los Angeles Chargers shortly after entering free agency in Feb. 2017.

Russell Okung was transferred to the Carolina Panthers in Mar. 2020, where he stayed before making his retirement announcement on Jun. 6, 2023. Overall, in his NFL career, Okung made $108,873,265.

