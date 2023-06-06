Russell Okung transformation: Former Panthers OT details insane 100-pound weight-loss journey

Seattle Seahawks legend Russell Okung was one of the most important members of the famous legion of the boom team coached by Pete Carroll in the last decade. The now-retired offensive tackle was an immovable force on offense and had a successful decade-long NFL career.

Following his retirement in 2020, Okung has devoted his time to keeping fit, staying healthy and maintaining his productivity. That has culminated in an amazing body transformation. Let's examine how the two-time Pro Bowler achieved the feat.

How did Russell Okung achieve his transformation?

Russell Okung weighed over 330 pounds while he was an active NFL player. However, he recently lost 100+ pounds of bodyweight. Here's how he did it, according to his Twitter account.

"The journey from being a 330+ lbs @NFL football player to 100+ lbs lighter - has been unreal! A new me, a new chapter. The number one question I keep hearing is: 'How did you do it?' Answer: 'I fasted for 40 days with nothing but water. Yes, you read right!'"

He continued:

"The experience was so rich and rewarding that I would do it again...Fasting isn't just about weight loss. It's about regeneration, healing & self-discovery. In quieting my physical hunger, I unlocked mental clarity and spiritual revelation—a total reset.

"As an elite athlete, I was always told to eat big and stay strong. I never questioned it. But breaking away, and embracing fasting, changed everything. I'm not just lighter in weight; I'm lighter in spirit."

Okung added:

"Fasting isn’t for everyone; I get that. But for me, it was a life-changer. The benefits are profound. Clearer skin, better digestion, and improved mental focus; even my joint pain has decreased. My journey hasn't just been about shedding pounds but also about shedding old habits and ways of thinking. Fasting opened the door to a healthier, happier me. It gave me control back.

"Today, I stand before you - changed, empowered, and inspired. Whether you're considering fasting or looking to change your life, remember: The first day is always the hardest. Follow along and learn more as I embark on the next journey. okungfast.com"

That is the story of Russell Okung's weight loss, and as he said, he has never felt more fulfilled.

Russell Okung's NFL legacy

Russell Okung has a watertight NFL legacy for an offensive lineman. The Oklahoma State University alum was selected as the sixth overall pick of the 2010 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks. Okung was a solid contributor for the Seahawks, as the versatile O-liner helped them to the XLVIII Super Bowl trophy.

Following his stint with Seattle, he joined the Denver Broncos signing a one-year deal worth $5 million, which included an additional four-year, $48 million option. He was a helpful piece at left tackle for the Broncos and spent exactly one season with the team before being released. It's important to note that he negotiated the contract himself.

Okung spent the rest of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers before retiring due to niggling injuries. Since then, he has focused on his passion projects, like the Greater Foundation and Okung Ventures.

