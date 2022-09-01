Russell Wilson contract: Broncos QB set to earn $296 million in blockbuster NFL deal

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has become one of the top-five highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. He and the Broncos have agreed on a new five-year deal worth $245 million, including $165 million in guarantees.

Wilson will be with Denver for the next seven seasons as he has two years remaining on his previous contract.

Field Yates @FieldYates The top-5 highest paid QB in terms of average annual value now:

1. Aaron Rodgers: $50.271M

2. Russell Wilson: $49M

3. Kyler Murray: $46.1M

4. Deshaun Watson: $46M

The Broncos made a big move when they acquired the former Super-Bowl winning quarterback from the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. They have now doubled down on that decision with this contract extension.

In exchange for Wilson, the Broncos sent Seattle the following: Tight end Noah Fant, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks (ninth overall 2022 and 2023), two 2nd-round picks and a fifth-round pick.

Russell Wilson is set to replace Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater, who featured at quarterback for the Broncos last season.

Russell Wilson's contract breakdown

With the new deal, Russell Wilson has become the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL. He is behind Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who earns $50 million in average annual value. On his new deal, Wilson will earn an average of $49 million per season.

Wilson still has two years left on his previous deal. He is set to make $24 million and then $27 million in the next two seasons from the final two years of his previous deal. After that, over the course of the next five years, he will earn $49 million per year per season and will be tied to the Broncos until he is 40 years old.

Wilson has the seventh-highest cap hit this season, and only four quarterbacks will be paid over $30 million this season.

Russell Wilson's career earnings in the NFL

With this five-year contract extension with the Denver Broncos, Wilson has become one of the highest paid quarterbacks of all time.

According to spotrac.com, Wilson thus far, has earned $181.3 million in his 10-year career. He will make an additional $24 million this season and $27 million on the two years remaining on his last deal. That total would come to $232 million on top of his new five-year $245 million.

While the details are still being sorted out, if he makers every single dollar on that deal, he will have earned $477 million throughout his career.

Russell Wilson is a Super-Bowl winning quarterback and a nine-time Pro Bowler. He has a career passer rating of 101.8, and holds nearly all Seattle passing records. We will see if he can continue to produce with the Broncos in the upcoming season.

