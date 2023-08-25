Russell Wilson has the biggest ‘chip on his shoulder’ after disastrous debut season with Broncos, claims NFL analyst 

Russell Wilson is coming off a disappointing first season with the Denver Broncos. His and the franchise's performances were so bad that the team had to fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett after just 15 games on the job.

The Broncos hired Sean Payton to replace Hackett, and they feel the former New Orleans Saints head coach will greatly help Wilson. The quarterback is desperate to bounce back, and Chris Simms, like many others, believes Wilson has a major chip on his shoulder heading into the season.

Here's what Simms said about Russell Wilson on Pro Football Talk:

"Russell Wilson's got to have a chip on his shoulder. You get that big contract, you became a social media-like jump-off point of making fun of quarterback play."

"Last year… you could say what you want about Nathaniel Hackett, the Broncos, still, it didn't matter, there was still a ton of plays that we showed last year where I don't care who was coaching you, the guy was wide open and you should've thrown it and hit the pass, right?"

After getting traded to the Denver Broncos, Wilson signed a huge five-year $242.5 million contract extension with them. Due to this, the franchise will be in a very difficult situation for years to come if he doesn't play well.

Sean Payton needs to bring the best out of Russell Wilson

Sean Payton: Denver Broncos v San Francisco 49ers

Sean Payton has always brought the best out of his quarterbacks, and Broncos fans hope that he will do the same with Wilson. The Broncos were 5-12 last season, and Payton has a lot of work to do to get them back into the playoffs.

Everything hinges on Wilson's performance on the field, and if he fails again despite putting in significant work in the offseason to improve, it will be a major concern for both Payton and the Broncos.

Broncos are linked with a move for Trey Lance

Trey Lance: Denver Broncos v San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are likely to trade Trey Lance in the coming weeks, and the Broncos' name has been mentioned frequently in connection with the young quarterback.

The move would make a lot of sense for both parties as the Broncos could have their future quarterback, while Lance can learn a lot while working under Payton and Wilson.

It remains to be seen whether the franchise will make an offer for the 49ers quarterback, but if they do, it would provide them with a good option, in case Russell Wilson continues to regress.

